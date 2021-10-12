Religious events and gatherings of up to 200 people are allowed between 6 am and 10 pm under the revised norms, provided prior permission is taken from the district administration

The Rajasthan government has decided to ease coronavirus norms for the festive season owing to low active caseload in the state. While night curfew is still in place, some relaxations have been granted to religious events, according to ANI. The new guidelines are expected to come into effect immediately.

Religious events and gatherings of up to 200 people are allowed between 6 am and 10 pm under the revised norms for Durga Puja and Navratri, provided prior permission is taken from the district administration. The guidelines state that in case of such events, all attendees should have been vaccinated at least once.

Even gatherings such as animal fairs can be organised following the above-mentioned guidelines. The government had earlier increased the number of attendees at weddings from 50 to 200 persons.

Night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, with all shops, commercial establishments, and malls being allowed to remain open till 10 pm. The notification added that service providers such as CNG pumps, petrol and diesel pumps, and other such outlets can decide their opening and closing time.

The previous SOPs issued by the Rajasthan government will also have to be followed, even as the new guidelines come into effect. The notification said the basic protocols such as social distancing, proper ventilation in closed spaces, face masks, and sanitisation are mandatory.

The government has also prohibited the sale and usage of fireworks in the state till 31 January, 2022. The move has been made to reduce the possibility of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had restricted large-scale celebrations earlier, on the grounds that it might lead to violations of social distancing norms and cause air pollution.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan was 9,54,359 on 10 October, with four new cases being reported. The death toll remains unchanged at 8,954.