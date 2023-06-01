Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot announces free electricity for first 100 units ahead of polls
Electricity bills will be waived for all households regardless of their total consumption per month, Gehlot said
Eyeing a landslide victory in Rajasthan in the upcoming assembly polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced free electricity for up to 100 units to the people of the state.
Electricity bills will be waived for all households regardless of their total consumption per month, Gehlot said. Rajasthan is expected to go to polls in December.
“The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units,” the chief minister tweeted.
महंगाई राहत शिविरों के अवलोकन व जनता से बात करने पर फीडबैक आया कि बिजली बिलों में मिलने वाली स्लैबवार छूट में थोड़ा बदलाव किया जाए.
– मई महीने में बिजली बिलों में आए फ्यूल सरचार्ज को लेकर भी जनता से फीडबैक मिला जिसके आधार पर बड़ा फैसला किया है.
–
– 100 यूनिट प्रतिमाह तक बिजली… pic.twitter.com/z27tJRuyaf
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 31, 2023
He added, “After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there was feedback that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Feedback was also received from the public regarding fuel surcharge in electricity bills in the month of May, on the basis of which a big decision has been taken.”
Moreover, his government will also waive fixed charges, fuel surcharges and all other charges for consumption for up to 200 units.
Ashok vs Gehlot
Meanwhile, days after the Congress leadership projected that the leadership tussle in its Rajasthan unit was on hold, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday made it clear that he will not budge on his demands from the Ashok Gehlot government.
On a visit to his Tonk assembly constituency, the dissident Congress leader indicated that it was the last day before what was being seen as an ultimatum to Gehlot ends.
So, let us see what happens tomorrow, he told reporters.
The feud between the chief minister and his former deputy escalated a few weeks back with Pilot holding a daylong fast demanding action by the state government against corruption during the previous BJP term in the state.
And while ending a five-day foot march later, he said this and his two other demands should be met by this month-end or he will launch a state-wide agitation.
