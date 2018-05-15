Rajasthan Class 12th board exam results to be declared tomorrow; check your marks on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce results of the Class 12th board examinations tomorrow (16 May). Eligible candidates may visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to check their grades on Wednesday.

A report on Financial Express said Class 12th board examinations in the state of Rajasthan were conducted from 8 March to 2 April. In all, the report said, 8,26,570 students sat for the Class 12th board examinations in Rajasthan, of which 5,27,259 students were registered for the Humanities stream.

Students can follow the following steps to download Rajasthan Class 12th results 2018:

– Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “results 2018 exams”.

– Follow the link for the for the secondary results 2018 for Class 10 results and higher secondary results 2018 for Class 12 results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.