Rajasthan: 19-year-old man given death penalty in Alwar for raping infant; first sentencing under new law

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to death in Rajasthan for raping a seven-month-old infant, under a new law that allows death penalty for rapists if the victim was a minor under 12 years of age.

As per the new amendments to the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2018, the minimum punishment for raping girls below 12 years of age is 14 years in prison, while convicted accused could even be given the death penalty.

The 19-year-old accused in the Alwar rape case is the first person to be given the death penalty under the new law. As reported by NDTV, the incident took place on 9 May. The rape survivor's relative was babysitting the girl when the accused, a neighbour of the victim's family, took her away. When the parents came looking for the baby, the relative told them that the neighbour had taken her away.

The baby was later found crying in a football field, about a kilometre from their house in Laxmangarh. She was taken to a hospital where medical examination confirmed rape.

The case was fast-tracked and a verdict was reached after just 13 hearings. Public prosecutor Kuldeep Jain was quoted in the NDTV report as saying, "This is the first such case in Rajasthan and the third in the country. In the first two cases, the accused was given death sentence."