Raj Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, discusses issue of EVMs ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday met Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi, and discussed the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the political situation in Maharashtra where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year. Thackeray met Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath, sources said.

The two leaders mainly discussed the EVM issue, but they also exchanged views on the political situation in the state in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, they said.

This is the first time Thackeray has formally met Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier on Monday, Thackeray met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and had submitted a letter to the Election Commission, demanding that the Assembly polls in the state that are due later this year, be conducted through paper ballots instead of EVMs, as per a press release issued by the MNS.

MNS general secretary Shalini Thackeray, in a Facebook post, described the meeting as a “courtesy call", but added that it could determine the direction Maharashtra politics will take in the near future

According to reports, Thackery said, "There are doubts in the minds of voters that the votes they cast do not go to their chosen candidates. In such a scenario, the Election Commission should switch back to paper ballots and conduct the Maharashtra state polls through it. We strongly feel that the EVMs can be tampered with."

Thackeray also cited media reports which stated that there was a difference in the tally between the votes cast and votes counted in nearly 220 Lok Sabha constituencies.

"This gave rise to suspicion in our minds. The doubts over the credibility of the EVMs further increased when the Election Commission removed this data from its website," he said in the letter.

With inputs from PTI

