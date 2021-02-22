Railway Recruitment Board to release RRB MI answer key 2021 today; check details at rrbcdg.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Board will also release the response sheet and question papers on the official website along with the answer keys
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB MI categories post-exam answer key 2021 today, 22 February. The RRB will release the answer key of the Computer Based Test for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019 by 6 pm.
The Railway Recruitment Board will also release the response sheet and question papers on the official website along with the answer keys. Candidates who wish to check the answer key can visit rrbcdg.gov.in to check the answer key once it is released.
As per a report by India Today, candidates can check the response sheets, answer keys, question paper and can raise objections on the same from 22 to 28 February.
Here are the steps to check RRB MI categories post-exam answer key 2021:
Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "CEN -03/2019- Click here to view the answer key, response sheet, question papers and raise an objection if any." on the homepage, under Subject.
Step 3: After clicking, a new page will appear along with a PDF file.
Step 4: The candidates can then check the answer key
Click here for the direct link to check the answer key.
The candidates, who wish to view the answer keys and question papers, are requested to keep an eye on RRB's official website to get all the updates on the release of MI categories post-exams to answer key 2021.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates will be charged Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. The report adds that in case an objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the payment was originally processed.
