Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a timelapse video showcasing the construction of the Anji Khad bridge, which is now completed and operational. This bridge is India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge and consists of 96 cables with a total length of cable strands amounting to 653 kms.

The bridge has been built in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the challenging Udampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) Project of the Indian Railways. The caption accompanying the video shared by Vaishnaw states, “In 11 months, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge is ready. All 96 cables are set! #AnjiKhadBridge PS: Total length of cable strands 653 km.”

In 11 months, India’s first cable stayed rail bridge is ready.

All 96 cables set! #AnjiKhadBridge

PS: Total length of cable strands 653 km🌁 pic.twitter.com/CctSXFxhfa — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 28, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw’s post and called the bridge “excellent”.

The Anji Khad Bridge serves as a link between Katra and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge is located at a distance of approximately 80 kilometres from Jammu when travelled by road. It is situated in the young fold mountains of the Himalayas, characterised by intricate, delicate, and challenging geological features. The site-specific investigations were conducted by IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi.

To accommodate the space limitations, a special hybrid foundation was utilised on the Katra end to stabilise the slopes of the mountain supporting one foundation of the main span. The majority of the bridge’s construction, including the main pylon with a 40-meter-deep hybrid foundation, the central embankment, and the auxiliary viaduct, was completed on the Srinagar end.

The bridge spans a total length of 725.5 metres and has been divided into four sections for easier construction and typical site conditions. These include a 120-metre approach viaduct on the Reasi side, a 38-metre approach bridge on the Katra end, the main bridge which crosses the deep valley (measuring 473.25 metres), and the central embankment which is situated between the main bridge and the approach viaduct. The main bridge is a cable-stayed structure with a 290-metre main span and a total length of 473.25 metres.

The Anji Khad Bridge is a connection point for tunnels T2 and T3 on the Katra-Banihal Section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

