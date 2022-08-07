Eight coaches of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak route near Kharawar railway station in Haryana on Sunday, disrupting traffic on the line.

#WATCH | 8 bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana, railway track blocked pic.twitter.com/s2xCx4H6ei — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Police said the top railway officials have reached the spot and investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident is on.

"The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar said.

He said that a portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, adding no one was injured in the accident.

In a Twitter message, North Eastern Railway said, "Rail traffic has been affected due to derailment of goods train at Kharavad station of Delhi Division of Northern Railway."

"Train number 12482, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi rail service will operate till Rohtak on 7.8.22, i.e. this train service will be partially canceled between Rohtak-Delhi. Apart from this, train number 14732, Bathinda-Delhi train will run till Rohtak, it will remain canceled beyond this," the tweet added.

