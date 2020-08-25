Raigad building collapse: Two dead and 18 feared trapped, says district collector; NDRF continues rescue ops

Three teams of the NDRF and 12 of the fire brigade have reached the spot in Raigad. The rescue operation has been going on for more than 12 hours.

The toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Raigad district has risen to two, while 18 others were still feared trapped under the debris, ANI reported on Tuesday.

The building Tariq Gardens, which was around 10 years old, collapsed in Kajalpura in the Mahad tehsil at around 7 pm. There were around 45 flats in the building, PTI reported. Hindustan Times reported that some people left the building when it started shaking.

The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operation.

"Search and rescue operation continues at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. Two deaths have been reported so far, 18 still feared trapped," said Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Meanwhile, NDRF Director General Satya Pradhan gave an update about Raigad building collapse on Twitter, saying: "NDRF teams on the site; carrying out SAR operation; with all special equipment; canine Squad being used; NDRF Commandant monitoring real-time."

Around 25 people have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in the town of Mahad of the district, while 17 people are injured.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said he has spoken to Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary and Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, and "assured all possible support" for relief work.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also deployed to aid in rescue operations.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted about the collapse, saying, "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG NDRF to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety."

A viral video of the collapse showed a plume of dust rising from where the building had stood. Another video showed police trying to control several onlookers gathered at the collapse site.

Soon after the collapse occurred, Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare was quoted by ANI as saying that three floors of the five-storey building had been affected.

Meanwhile, the NDRF said that the incident occurred at 6.50 pm. "Rescue teams have been moved with all necessary CSSR equipment, canine squad, etc" the NDRF statement added.

With inputs from agencies

With inputs from ANI