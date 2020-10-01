'Not Rahul, democracy has been pushed down': Twitter applauds Gandhis after leaders roughed up, detained on way to Hathras

While some termed Rahul and Priyanka's response to the situation 'commendable', others noted the 'impunity' with which the Uttar Pradesh Police 'attacked' the Opposition leaders

Amid the national outrage over the Hathras gangrape and murder incident, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have garnered support from journalists and activists for trying to push for justice in the case.

The two leaders were reportedly arrested on Thursday after they set out on foot to meet the gangrape victim's families in Hathras. Earlier the police had stopped their convoy on the way to visiting Hathras.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted a video showing Rahul allegedly being roughed up as he marched forward on the Yamuna Expressway. Pictures of him falling down in the melee were also shared by the Congress.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Rahul and Priyanka have been released and are travelling back to Delhi. They are being escorted by the Uttar Pradesh Police, the report added.

Soon after the scuffle on Thursday evening, Priyanka tweeted that an "arrogant" government was "demonstrating power over the dead bodies of innocent girls". "Instead of preventing injustice, it is conducting injustice itself. Our struggle will continue for a safe society and state for women - where they can live freely and move forward," she added in a tweet in Hindi.

एक घमंडी सत्ता मासूम बच्चियों के मृत शरीरों पर अपनी ताकत का प्रदर्शन कर रही है। अन्याय को रोकने के बजाए, खुद अन्याय कर रही है। महिलाओं के लिए एक सुरक्षित समाज और प्रदेश के लिए- जहां वो आज़ादी से जी सकें और आगे बढ़ सकें - हमारा संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

While some termed Rahul and Priyanka's response to the situation "commendable", others noted the "impunity" with which the state police had "attacked" the Opposition leaders.

"If they can attack Rahul Gandhi, in front of cameras, we are all sitting ducks," said journalist Suchitra Vijayan, adding, "Using violence against dissent and protest is what the state always does."

This is not about @RahulGandhi

This is about the immense power and impunity of the Hindu Rashtra.

Using violence against dissent and protest is what the state always does.

If they can attack Rahul Gandhi, in front of cameras, we are all sitting ducks. pic.twitter.com/DlXCj8iWJ7 — Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) October 1, 2020

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda said that the state government should behave with "great care and caution" because the Congress leaders, along with others, are "fighting a just cause".

UP government should treat @INCIndia senior leaders @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi and others with great care and caution. They are fighting for a just cause. Protest is a democratic right. They should be released immediately. @myogiadityanath — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) October 1, 2020

Activist and Congress ideologue Tehseen Poonawalla too slammed the UP cops for "pushing and detaining" the Gandhis for tyring to meet the victim's families.

A leader from the opposition is walking peacefully to #Hathras to meet the family of the victims of the #HathrasCase . The @Uppolice that allowed the #HathrasHorror is now pushing and detaining #RahulGandhi ji & #PriyankaGandhi ji !! pic.twitter.com/vH8IyAH2Nu — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 1, 2020

Responding to the videos, Ashok Swain tweeted that it's not Rahul, but "India's democracy which has been pushed to the ground by Modi and Yogi".

Not Rahul Gandhi, but India's democracy has been pushed to the ground by Modi and Yogi! @bainjal https://t.co/prjGpaK7gH — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 1, 2020

SC lawyer Karuna Nundy tweeted:

Smashing the opposition by evicting them from their Rajya Sabha votes, criminal cases and now actual assault by the State should tell you where we are today. https://t.co/WhQIE3JzYq — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) October 1, 2020

.@RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi doing the right thing at last. People’s struggles are fought on the streets, not on Twitter. #HathrasCase — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) October 1, 2020

‘You aren’t an opposition leader until you’ve taken a few lathis and are taken into preventive custody several times’: George Fernandes. #RahulGandhi — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 1, 2020

"What is the Congress party doing?" It is in the streets. Facing hostile policemen. Commendable the way Rahul and Priyanka have responded to the situation. — Parth MN (@parthpunter) October 1, 2020

“Maro muje maro” says @RahulGandhi & lawless Yogi police attacks. Notably Gandhi does not retaliate video @sagarikaghosepic.twitter.com/mOn3CyXL6X — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) October 1, 2020

Can you imagine a police officer grabbing any BJP leader’s collar this way? (No idea who took the photo. It was forwarded to me.) pic.twitter.com/yOjMsOJlCN — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) October 1, 2020

According to reports, before his arrest, Rahul had questioned senior Uttar Pradesh cops over the law under which he was being stopped by them. He added that he wanted to walk alone towards Hathras to meet the rape victim's family.

"Can you tell me under which law can you stop me from marching towards Hathras?" he asked the cops.

"I want to go alone to Hathras and on what basis can you arrest me?" he said, to which the cops told him that he had violated Section 188 of the IPC of disobeying the orders promulgated by the government during the pandemic.

Others Congress leaders too voiced their support to the Gandhis.

"Lala Lajpat Rai had said that every blow of a stick on my body would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the British Raj. The sticks on Rahulji and Priyankaji's convoy will also prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Yogi government," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram alleged that none of the country's laws seemed to apply to the Uttar Pradesh Police. "UP police is a law into itself. None of the laws of the country seem to apply to it," he alleged.

"What is wrong if the leaders of a political party protest against a gruesome crime and wish to visit the victim's family," he asked on Twitter.

Chidambaram said the two leaders were not violent, they did not carry arms and they were lodging a peaceful protest. "Why should the police stop them from protesting peacefully? Why should the UP Police arrest the two leaders and take them away?"

"I hope the court where the leaders will be produced will release them," he said.