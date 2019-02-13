Rahul Gandhi working as agent for Airbus as both want to end Rafale deal, says Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi (India): Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is an agent of the multinational company Airbus and his sole agenda was to cancel the Rafale aircraft deal.

He also alleged that the Congress president was privy to emails sent out by Airbus, the only contender opposing the Rafale deal with France, asserting that Rahul is acting as an agent of Airbus.

“The attack of Rahul Gandhi is futile as it belongs to the other side. How did he manage to get an email sent by Airbus that none of us have?” asked Javadekar.

“It is because Airbus was the only contender opposing the Rafale. Now he is working as agent of an MNC as they have only one agenda, that is to end the Rafale deal,” he said.

Rahul on Tuesday used a fresh media report to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acted as a “middleman” for industrialist Anil Ambani in the Rafale fighter deal and accused him of violating the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and indulging in “treason” for which “action must be initiated”.

Citing the media report, he claimed that “an Airbus executive wrote that Anil Ambani met the French Defence Minister and told him 10 days before the Rafale deal was signed that he was going to get it.”

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.