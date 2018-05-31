Rahul Gandhi urges Narendra Modi to take immediate action against 'corrupt' officials

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "immediate action" against “corrupt” officials, citing a media report alleging that Ukraine is probing kickbacks worth crores paid to India's Defence Ministry officials for an aircraft spares deal.

Tagging the report by a newspaper, Gandhi tweeted, "Ministry Of Defence, India (MODI) officials, accused of making millions of $'s in kickbacks via Dubai by Ukrainian govt in AN32 deal." "Modiji, as our self-proclaimed chokidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag 'BJPDefenceScam'.

Ukraine is investigating alleged kickbacks to the tune of $2.6 million (Rs 17.55 crore) in India's purchase of spares for military transport aircraft An-32 in which its Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects the involvement of Indian Defence Ministry officials, the report alleged.