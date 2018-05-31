You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rahul Gandhi urges Narendra Modi to take immediate action against 'corrupt' officials

India PTI May 31, 2018 16:45:16 IST

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "immediate action" against “corrupt” officials, citing a media report alleging that Ukraine is probing kickbacks worth crores paid to India's Defence Ministry officials for an aircraft spares deal.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Twitter@INCIndia

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Twitter@INCIndia

Tagging the report by a newspaper, Gandhi tweeted, "Ministry Of Defence, India (MODI) officials, accused of making millions of $'s in kickbacks via Dubai by Ukrainian govt in AN32 deal." "Modiji, as our self-proclaimed chokidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag 'BJPDefenceScam'.

Ukraine is investigating alleged kickbacks to the tune of $2.6 million (Rs 17.55 crore) in India's purchase of spares for military transport aircraft An-32 in which its Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects the involvement of Indian Defence Ministry officials, the report alleged.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 16:45 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores