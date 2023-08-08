Rahul Gandhi gets his bungalow back
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday got back his bungalow in the national capital, A day after he returned to Lok Sabha on Monday after the Supreme Court restored his membership of the Lok Sabha.
When asked for a reaction on getting back to his official residence, Rahul Gandhi said: “Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai. (All of India is my home).”
