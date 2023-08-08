India

Rahul Gandhi gets his bungalow back

FP Staff Last Updated:August 08, 2023 16:25:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi gets his bungalow back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday got back his bungalow in the national capital, A day after he returned to Lok Sabha on Monday after the Supreme Court restored his membership of the Lok Sabha.

When asked for a reaction on getting back to his official residence, Rahul Gandhi said: “Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai. (All of India is my home).”

 

Related Articles

Rahul

Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Rahul

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets LS Speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

 

Published on: August 08, 2023 15:25:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Will Rahul Gandhi get his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow back?
Explainers

Will Rahul Gandhi get his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow back?

Rahul Gandhi on 22 April vacated his official 12 Tughlaq Lane residence after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha for his conviction in a 2019 defamation case. Now, with Rahul reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP, the Congress leader will need to reapply for his bungalow

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets LS Speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership
India

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets LS Speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, restoring his status as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha MP
India

Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as an MP and allow him to attend proceedings from Monday after the Supreme Court put Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case on hold.