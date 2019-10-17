Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over India's 102 ranking in Global Hunger Index, says it reveals 'colossal failure' in govt policy

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi after India's low ranking in the Global Hunger Index, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the GHI score was a reflection of "colossal failure" in government policy and exposed the prime minister's "hollow sabka vikas" claim.

India’s #GlobalHungerIndex ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117. This ranking reveals a colossal failure in Govt policy and blows the lid off the PM’s hollow “sabka vikas” claim, parroted by Modia. https://t.co/7I5vZLH0XM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2019

India is ranked 102 of 117 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2019, behind its neighbours Pakistan (94), Bangladesh (88), Sri Lanka (66), Nepal (73) and China (25).

Seventeen countries, including Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI scores of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Wednesday.

"India's #GlobalHungerIndex ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also attacked the Prime Minister over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index, saying the prime minister should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.

Modiji : Concentrate less on politics more on our children . They are our future . India slips on Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2010 : 95th rank

2019 : 102nd rank 93% of children (6 to 23) months don’t get minimum acceptable diet — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 16, 2019

With inputs from PTI