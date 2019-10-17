You are here:
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over India's 102 ranking in Global Hunger Index, says it reveals 'colossal failure' in govt policy

India FP Staff Oct 17, 2019 11:01:03 IST

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index, saying it reveals a "colossal failure" in government policy

  • India is ranked 102 of 117 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2019, behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh

  • 'India's #GlobalHungerIndex ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117,' Gandhi said in a tweet

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi after India's low ranking in the Global Hunger Index, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the GHI score was a reflection of "colossal failure" in government policy and exposed the prime minister's "hollow sabka vikas" claim.

India is ranked 102 of 117 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2019, behind its neighbours Pakistan (94), Bangladesh (88), Sri Lanka (66), Nepal (73) and China (25).

Seventeen countries, including Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI scores of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Wednesday.

"India's #GlobalHungerIndex ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also attacked the Prime Minister over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index, saying the prime minister should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 11:01:03 IST

