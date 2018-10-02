Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for 'betraying' people; attacks prime minister on Rafale deal, fuel prices

Wardha: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "betraying the people by making false promises" ahead of the 2014 general elections.

Addressing the 'Gandhi Sankalp Rally' after a Congress Working Committee meeting in Wardha, he attacked Modi on a range of issues, including the Rafale deal, rising fuel prices, unemployment and farm distress.

"You trusted Modiji for four years. He promised you that there will be no 'Made in China', but only 'Make in India'. But you see, everything from phones to your shoes is 'Made in China'.

"Modi made a false promise to you. He cannot give you employment. But we will work 24 hours a day to give you employment. We will waive your loans too. We have done it in 2009; we can do it again," the Congress chief said as he urged people to repose trust in the Congress that followed Mahatma Gandhi's ideology.

Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of striking a shady deal for the purchase of Rafale fighter jets only to benefit what he called Modi's "bankrupt" crony. An inexperienced company had been chosen ignoring the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

He sought to know from the Prime Minister the reason behind choosing a new company in the defence deal.

Attacking the government over rising fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi said: "The money paid by you (people) is going into the pockets of only a few richest people in India. This is the reality of India. The Congress is a party of the farmers, the weak and the small traders."

He also accused Modi of helping his cronies convert their black money into white following the November 2016 demonetisation.