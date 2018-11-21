Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi making 'fun' of demonetisation-hit farmers who don't have money to even buy fertilisers

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that demonetisation had "destroyed" the lives of farmers and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "fun" of their plight during his poll campaigns.

Taking to Twitter, he cited a media report which claimed the agriculture ministry has admitted that demonetisation has hit farmers hard.

"Note ban has destroyed the lives of farmers. Now they do not even have enough money to buy seeds and fertiliser," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"But Modi ji is making fun of our farmers' plight. Now his agriculture ministry has also said that farmers were badly affected due to demonetisation decision," he said on Twitter, referring to Modi's campaigns in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

While polling in Chhattisgarh was completed in two phases on 12 and 20 November, elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on 28 November.

On Saturday, the Congress chief had tagged on Twitter a video of the prime minister's speech during the latter's poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, where he alleged that people were hiding their black money under beds and in wheat stocks of their homes before the note ban.

Gandhi asked if absconders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who have allegedly committed bank frauds, have ever sown wheat.

“Have you seen Mallya, Choksi and Nirav Modi sow wheat. Modiji, don't insult the farmers. You first indulged in a scam by collecting farmers' money through note ban and handed it over to your suited-boot friends. Now you are saying that farmers' had black money. India will not tolerate this insult of farmers,” Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi on Saturday.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has defended demonetisation, saying it was a "highly ethical" move and not merely a political one.

Jaitley also said that hard data showed an increase in tax base, greater formalisation of the economy and India retaining the fastest growing economy tag for the fifth year in a row.

On 8 November, 2016, the government had scrapped old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. It later issued the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 bank notes.

The Congress is seeking to woo farmers in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls on 28 November and has announced a farm loan waiver for them in the state, if it comes to power.