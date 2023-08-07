Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Days after the Supreme Court put Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case on hold over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s membership in Lok Sabha has been restored on Monday.

A notification regarding Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement has been issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday.

Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. He was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023. pic.twitter.com/UBE3FvCGEN — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as an MP and allow him to attend proceedings from Monday after the Supreme Court put Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case on hold.

Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted “With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi’s reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and our democracy!”.

With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi’s reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!@INCIndia @ProfCong — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 7, 2023

The Supreme Court on August 4, this year stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case for the ‘Modi’ surname remark he allegedly made during a political rally in 2019.