Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders trying to visit Kashmir sent back from Srinagar airport; NCP's Majeed Memon says intention was to support govt not to create trouble

A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav among others, was sent back to Delhi from the Srinagar airport on Saturday, an hour after their flight landed, reported ANI.

The Opposition delegation, which included the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK) had boarded a flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Saturday morning.

The delegation was to visit Jammu and Kashmir reportedly to assess the situation on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370.

The state government had on Friday requested the leaders to not visit Srinagar, in order to avoid obstructing the restoration of normalcy.

They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) August 23, 2019

NCP Leader Majeed Memon, who is a part of the delegation, earlier said that the intention of the delegation was not to create any disturbance but to review the situation in the state.

"Our motive is not to go and create disturbance. We are not going as government's Opposition, we are going in government's support so that we too can give suggestions as about things that can be done," Majeed had told ANI.

"We are all intending to go there in order to find out what are the ground realities and issues being faced by them. We are also concerned about the detention of various eminent opposition leaders including former chief ministers," he said.

The senior politician added that Opposition leaders are equally concerned with regard to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government should do away with their apprehensions of us going there to create any trouble. We would go there to help the administration, expedite the process of restoration of normalcy because school, colleges are not functioning," he said.

After the Centre scrapped Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, no political leader has been allowed to visit the state.

With inputs from ANI