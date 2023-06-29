'Rahul Gandhi not messiah of peace but a political opportunist,' says BJP as Congress leader visits violence-hit Manipur

The BJP on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visit to ethnic clashes-hit Manipur

The Congress leader who arrived in Manipur today will remain in the state till 30 June during which he is scheduled to visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a tweet said that Rahul Gandhi is “no messiah of peace just a political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling.”

Malviya also said that not once did the Congress leader visit Manipur’s Churachandpur from 2015-17 to meet the victims of ethnic violence that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills.

“Not once did Rahul Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills – the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015, and Manipur Shops and

Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015, which were seen by the people of Churachandpur district, comprising mostly of Paites and Kukis, as ‘anti-Tribal’, and a ‘conspiracy’ by the majority Meitei community to grab Tribal land,” Malviya said in his tweet.

He added that nine young men were shot dead and the protesting communities refused to cremate them for two long years adding that his visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for the people but his own selfish political agenda.

“Nine young men were shot dead and the protesting communities refused to cremate them for two long years. Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit Manipur then? He is no messiah of peace, just a political opportunist who wants to keep the pot boiling,” the tweet read.

“His visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for people but his own selfish political agenda. There is a reason no one trusts either him or the Congress,” Malviya alleged.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped in Bishnupur by the police. A Manipur police official said that the Congress leader was not allowed to move forward as there was a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which he was travelling.

