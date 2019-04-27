Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Congress chief slams Narendra Modi, says ‘foolishness’ of demonetisation and GST not done in 70 years

Raebareli: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strident criticism of the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said in the last 70 years, the "foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax" was not done by anybody.

"In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Rahul’s coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone," he said at an election meeting in Unchahar in Rabeareli from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha.

Rahul's remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the prime minister on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Not a single youth in the country can say "Yes, chowkidar gave me employment" because unemployment rate in country is highest it has been in 45 years. In 70 years nobody did something as foolish as demonetization & Gabbar Singh Tax. pic.twitter.com/xwGKt4BelR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019

"Chowkidar (watchman) has done 'chori' (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief)," he said. Rahul also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.

The Congress president asked the gathering, "Where is Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi — in jail or outside?" Charging the prime minister of taking away money from "our pocket, your pocket", he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.