Mandsaur anniversary LIVE updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached Mandsaur to address a farmers' rally in Khokhara village of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a year after six farmers died in police firing. Talking to reporters, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is not sensitive towards farmers.
According to a party statement, Rahul will address the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp Rally at Khokhra (Piplia Mandi) in Mandsaur at 1 pm.
Rahul threw his weight behind the farmers' protest in several states between June 1 and June 10, to observe the anniversary of Mandsaur firing.
"Every day, about 35 farmers commit suicide in our country. To attract government's attention towards the agrarian crisis, farmers are forced to protest for 10 days. To stand with them in the fight for the rights of our annadata (food provider), I will address a farmer's rally in Mandsaur on 6 June," Rahul had tweeted last Saturday.
Farmers in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, are on a 10-day strike since 1 June, demanding remunerative prices for their produce and loan waiver. They have been dumping their produce on roads as a mark of protest.
The farmers of Punjab will call off their stir on Wednesday, even as the protest would continue in other states.
The decision was taken in a meeting of leaders of different farmers' organisations in Ludhiana on Monday. The meeting, presided by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal, was attended by BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Sidhpur), Indian Farmers Association, BKU (Kadian) and Punjab Dairy Federation Association.
The farmers had begun their agitation from June 1, as part of a nationwide stir, and had stopped supply of vegetables, fruits, milk and other items to various cities protesting the alleged anti-farmer policies of the Centre.
Rajewal said the farmers in Punjab would start supplying vegetables and milk to the cities on Wednesday after paying tributes to six farmers killed in police firing.
A group of farmers on Tuesday dumped milk and vegetables on road in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district as their nationwide agitation entered the fifth day.
The incident took place in Salamatpur, about 30 kilometres from the Raisen district headquarters. They also blocked the Bhopal-Vidisha road, disrupting traffic for at least three hours on the busy stretch.
Kisan Jagriti Sangathan secretary Irfan Jafari said their protest would continue unhindered till 10 June.
A group of farmers protested in a novel way in Bhopal. They distributed milk to the patients of the JP Hospital.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 14:21 PM
Highlights
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
By Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
Congress leader Kamal Nath reaches Mandsaur to participate in the rally
Input by Salman Qureshi, 101Reporters
Congress releases book on last year's killings
Congress releases book written by former MLA Paras Saklecha based on the six farmers who were killed during Mandsaur police firing in 2017. The book claims to have other details of the farmers' unrest as well. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath and J Scindia have reached the rally ground.
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
By Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
Input by Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
Deepak Sharma, 101Reporters. Mandsaur
Input by Deepak Sharma/101Reporters.
Input by Deepak Sharma/101Reporters
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
Image by Izhar Hasan, 101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh police on ‘Operation 240’ Hours said, "About 15,000 police personnel posted at various headquarters are on 24 hours duty for 10 days. Inspector General (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar said that though farmers have assured peaceful protest but police are taking no chances as far as law and order is concerned. Police Headquarters at Bhopal is monitoring the situation very closely. 18 districts have been identified as sensitive where extra police force has been deputed." Input Izhar Hasan, 101 Reporters
Image by Nitin Thakur, 101 Reporters
Video by: Pallavi Rebbapragada
The memorial was built in honour of Poonamchand who was killed last year in Mandsaur protest -Input by 101Reporters
Input by Ram Gopal Jat/101Reporters
Input by Sukhcharan Sukhi/101Reporters
Input by Nitin Thakur/101Reporters
Input by Sukhcharan Sukhi/101Reporters
Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
Jitendra Verma, 101Reporters
Deepak Sharma, 101Reporters
Deepak Sharma, 101Reporters
Input by Shahroz Afridi/101Reporters
Input by Shuriah Niazi/101Reporters
Input from Shuriah Niazi/101Reporters
14:21 (IST)
Farmers son Shivraj killing farmers, says PCC Chief Kamal Nath
"During Congress regime farmers demanded increase in MSP, but in BJP rule they are fighting to get minimum rates of their produce leave along demand of hike in MSP. Rs 200 crores are spent every month by Shivraj on publicity getting his photos published in newspapers. Why doesn't he spend this money for job employment for youth," he PCC Chief Kamal Nath asked.
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
14:18 (IST)
Scindia hits out at Modi govt over high fuel prices, makes five demands
Making a scathing attack on Modi government over petrol and diesel prices, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the price of fuel are rising with speed of bullet train.
He made five demands:
1) Jain commission report should be made public.
2) FIR on police officials who fired on farmers.
3) Take back cases against 7000 farmers that was lodged last year on innocent farmers.
4) Farmers should be paid cash in mandi.
5) MSP should be ensured to farmers.
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
14:14 (IST)
'Modi does note bandi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan did kisan bandi'
Criticizing the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the government of state forces the farmers to file bonds to maintain the law and order. "Modi does notebandi (demonetisation), Shivraj Singh Chouhan did kisan bandi," Scindia said.
Scindia also criticised Shivraj's 'Bhavantar' scheme. "Prices of all produce have dropped due this scheme. His scheme forced the farmers to throw away tomatoes, onion and garlic on roads. 'Ghosnaveer Shivraj' did nothing for farmers in state," he said.
By Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
14:06 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi pays his respects to 6 farmers killed in 2017 police firing in Mandsaur
Image courtesy: Twitter@INCIndia
14:01 (IST)
Mandsaur firing victims are martyrs, not farmers, says Scindia
Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's satyagraha andolan, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Madhya Pradesh is deteriorating under Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rule. (Six farmers who died in 2017).. are martyrs not farmers."
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
13:56 (IST)
More than 150 buses carrying farmers reach venue ground
More than 150 buses and 1,500 four wheelers have reached the rally ground apart from other modes of transport used for bringing farmers for the rally. This figure is only of Daloda Highway road to Mandsaur.
By Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
13:29 (IST)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt insensitive towards farmers, says Digvijaya Singh
Talking to reporters, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is not sensitive towards farmers.
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
13:23 (IST)
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's address, Congress slams BJP over 2017 firing incident
Congress took to Twitter to lash out at the BJP, a year after six farmers died in police firing in Mandsaur. "It has been a year since the barbaric killing in Mandsaur took place at the behest of the BJP government. Far from giving justice to the farmers and their families, no FIR was lodged against those people, who fired bullets into the chests of farmers demanding their legitimate," it said.
13:08 (IST)
Recap: This is what Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had told Firstpost in 2017 after the firing incident:
"I must admit that I did not visualise that such an agitation would ever take place. Secondly, this agitation has not taken place across the state and is restricted to some areas. It was beyond our imagination that a handful of people could cause arson and violence by setting vehicles on fire, which is why we took requisite action and suspended the collector and the superintendent of police of the area. The compensation waiver has been credited to their account. The families of those who have lost a loved one are our own people and we will always stand by them."
12:41 (IST)
Congress leader Kamal Nath reaches Mandsaur to participate in the rally
Input by Salman Qureshi, 101Reporters
12:38 (IST)
Visuals from the rally in Mandsaur
Input by Aashutosh Chouksey
12:35 (IST)
Congress releases book on last year's killings
Congress releases book written by former MLA Paras Saklecha based on the six farmers who were killed during Mandsaur police firing in 2017. The book claims to have other details of the farmers' unrest as well. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath and J Scindia have reached the rally ground.
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
12:31 (IST)
A farmer in the gathering in Mandsaur speaks about the issues concerning the community today
Input by Aashutosh Chouksey
12:07 (IST)
Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Scindia to reach in Mandsaur for Rahul Gandhi's rally
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh reached Mandsaur on Tuesday to see management. Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Scindia will reach on Wednesday.
Congress leaders have said that Madhya Pradesh is the most appropriate place to release Congress Kisan Vision because the farmers' plight exists despite the state winning Krishi Karman award for past 5 years in a row.
By Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
12:00 (IST)
Panel probing 2017 Mandsaur firing is yet to submit its report
Single-member commission headed by retired Madhya Pradesh high court judge justice JK Jain to probe into police firing that killed 6 farmers on 6 June is yet to submit its report. The term of the commission ended on 11 May.
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
11:48 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to land in Mandsaur at 12.30 pm
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take a helicopter from Mandsaur to arrive in Piplia Mandi's Khokhara at 1 pm. He is scheduled to meet family members of the victims of the 2017 Mandsaur firing and will also address a farmers' rally.
11:34 (IST)
Punjab farmers call off strike
Farmer unions in Punjab called off strike on Wednesday in wake of increasing confrontation between protesting farmers and milk vendors in different parts of the state.
Input by Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
10:56 (IST)
Congress organises Kisan Samriddhi Sabha: 5 lakh water pouches, 2 lakh buttermilk pouches arranged for farmers
All the preparations related to Rahul's Kisan Samriddhi Sabha, on the occasion of first year marking 6 June Mandsaur shooting, have been completed. Three stages have been made at the Khokhra ground(in Mandsaur) and the Congress have arranged for five lakh water pouches and two lakh butter milk pouches for people coming to attend the sabha.
Deepak Sharma, 101Reporters. Mandsaur
08:55 (IST)
Farmers across India reach Mandsaur to pay tribute to 2017 firing victims
Farmers from different parts of India reached the Boodha village in Mandsaur on Tuesday night to pay tribute to the six farmers who were killed in the 2017 police firing. The farmers are demanding loan waiver and price of the crop as per the MSP.
Input by Deepak Sharma/101Reporters.
08:30 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to visit Mandsaur at 1 pm
The situation is peaceful in Mandsaur on Wednesday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the district at 1 pm. Wednesday marks the first anniversary of the police firing on 6 June 2017 which led to the deaths of six farmers during a protest.
Input by Deepak Sharma/101Reporters
08:25 (IST)
Updates begin for Wednesday, 6 June
19:20 (IST)
PS Agriculture issues another order for registration for buying of moong
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
18:35 (IST)
Govt sets up swap machines in Bhopal
Coming under pressure, the state government sets up swap machines for swift payment to farmers. The state government has also issued an order, on 31 May (yesterday), for revised rates of onion at Rs 865 per quintal plus Rs 400 support price from government that takes the price for farmer to Rs 1265 per quintal.
Image by Izhar Hasan, 101 Reporters
18:30 (IST)
About 15,000 police personnel posted at various headquarters are on 24 hours duty for 10 days
Madhya Pradesh police on ‘Operation 240’ Hours said, "About 15,000 police personnel posted at various headquarters are on 24 hours duty for 10 days. Inspector General (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar said that though farmers have assured peaceful protest but police are taking no chances as far as law and order is concerned. Police Headquarters at Bhopal is monitoring the situation very closely. 18 districts have been identified as sensitive where extra police force has been deputed." Input Izhar Hasan, 101 Reporters
17:31 (IST)
Congress state president Kamalnath slams BJP over farmers protest
Congress state president Kamalnath attacks BJP saying that the government that killed innocent farmers last year in police firing is now blaming the Congress for farmers protest. Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
17:26 (IST)
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Anil Yadav calls for peaceful protest
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Anil Yadav appeals through social media platform including Whatsapp to support farmers, emphasises on peaceful protest and farmers’ unity. Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
17:11 (IST)
Narmada Bachao Andolan's Medha Patkar reaches Sehore to express support to farmers, will hold rally soon
Image by Nitin Thakur, 101 Reporters
16:57 (IST)
ADM GP Mali and SDM Mukul Gupta visit Bhopal mandi
ADM GP Mali and SDM Mukul Gupta visit mandi in Bhopal for surprise checking. Very low turnout of farmers have been reported at mandi compared to previous days. Image by Shahroz Afridi, 101 reporters
16:40 (IST)
Congress politicising farmers' issues: BJP leader Prabhat Jha
BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha says that Congress is politicising farmers' issues adding that Kakkaji is being used by the Congress and is not a genuine Congress leader. Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101 Reporters
16:27 (IST)
Hardik Patel to visit Madhya Pradesh from 6 to 12 June
President of Kisan Kranti Sena, MP unit, Mahendra Patidar informed media that Gujarat’s firebrand leader Hardik Patel would remain on Madhya Pradesh tour from 6-12 June. Hardik would reach Jabalpur on June 6 from where he would visit several districts to inaugurate offices of Kisan Kranti Sena including Satna, Maihar, Indore and Ujjain. Sena’s office would be inaugurated in Mandsaur on 11 June. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi would visit Mandsaur on 6 June, Hardik Patel would be present in Jabalpur. Sources say that efforts are on to bring Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel on the same platform on 6 June.- Input by Shahroz Afridi/ 101 reporters
15:38 (IST)
Farmers not getting value of their produce: Congress leader Rajendra Singh
Congress leader and Deputy Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state Assembly Rajendra Singh who reached Dindori said that farmers are facing extreme problems across the country. Singh said that farmers are not getting the value of their produce. Effect of farmers’ protest was witnessed even in Dindori of Madhya Pradesh. No farmer was seen at the vegetable market in the area.- Input by Deepak Tarmarkar, 101Reporters
15:28 (IST)
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh explains how govt schemes only make way for corruption
Sudhir Tiwari of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh explains the problem with the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana that was announced by Shivraj Singh Chouhan last year is a hotbed of corruption and such schemes do not solve the real problems that farmers face. - Video by Pallavi Rebbapragada
15:20 (IST)
Small farmers' organisations met SP, Mandsaur collector on 27 June
A meeting of big and small farmer organisations had a meeting with the SP and the collector of Mandsaur on the 27 May where terms for peaceful protest or 'gram bandh' were laid down.- Image procured by Pallavi Rebbapragada
15:11 (IST)
Two youths have been arrested in connection with the violence in Fatehabad
SSP Jagdeesh Kajla says two youths have been arrested in connection with violence in Fatehabad. - Input by Sahil Rukhaya, 101Reporters
15:01 (IST)
We won't sell veggies at less than Rs 40, we will continue protest until govt agrees to our demand: Mandsaur farmers
Video by: Pallavi Rebbapragada
14:54 (IST)
The memorial was built in honour of Poonamchand who was killed last year in Mandsaur protest -Input by 101Reporters
14:43 (IST)
Jaipur farmer offers his veggies to a cow
A farmer from Jaipur in Rajasthan has offered his veggies to a cow. -Input by Ram Gopal Jat, 101Reporters
14:38 (IST)
Milkman Moolchand of Mandsaur says he will support the protest for 10 days
Moolchand Patidar says that he will support the farmers' protest for ten days. For now, he will distribute his stock of milk among neighbours. (Inputs by Nemichand, 101 Reporters)
14:29 (IST)
Milk farmers in Billod of Mandsaur district join kisaan andolan
Milk farmers in Billod of Mandsaur district have joined the kisaan andolan because they get Rs 20-Rs 30 a litre and have been appealing to the govt that the minimum rate of milk of 26 clr should be Rs 40.- Image courtesy: Pallavi Rebbapragada
14:22 (IST)
WATCH: Farmers spill milk on road in Padampura in Rajasthan
Padampura is located about 40 kilometres from Jaipur.
Input by Ram Gopal Jat/101Reporters
14:19 (IST)
Farmers in Barnala submit memorandum of their demands to Deputy Commissioner Dharampal Gupta
Input by Sukhcharan Sukhi/101Reporters
14:14 (IST)
WATCH: Protests turn violent in Fatehabad, Haryana
Input by 101Reporters
14:07 (IST)
Dairy farmer from Mandsaur declares he won't sell milk for next ten days
Mahesh Nath, dairy farmer from Billod, district Mandsaur, has declared that he will not sell milk for the next ten days to support the farmer strike.
13:54 (IST)
Main demand to compel state govt, Centre to implement Swaminathan Commission recommendations, says Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, which is umbrella organisations of more than 130 farmers’ unions across the country, stated that their main demand is to force the state and central governments to implement Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. The Swaminathan report recommends minimum support price to be calculated with 50 percent profit over basic input cost of the produce. Its leader Shiv Kumar Sharma Kakkaji said that BJP had promised in its manifesto that they would implement Swaminathan’s recommendation’s formula.
Input by Shahroz Afridi/101Reporters
13:39 (IST)
Protest turns violent in Fatehabad
Input by Sahil Rukhaya/101Reporters
13:38 (IST)
WATCH: Monitoring situation since morning, says Neemuch collector
"We have been monitoring since morning. The situation is under control. There is no reason to worry. And if someone tries to create havoc, we will take strict action against miscreants," Neemuch collector Kaushlendra Singh in Madhya Pradesh said.
Input by Shahroz Afridi/101Reporters
13:34 (IST)
Farmers protest by throwing vegetables, milk on roads in Patiala district of Punjab
Input by Sukhcharan Sukhi/101Reporters
13:22 (IST)
Farmers throw vegetables in front of DC office in Barnala
Farmers protesting diesel price rise in Barnala district of Punjab threw vegetables on the road in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday.
Input by Sukhcharan Sukhi/101Reporters
13:18 (IST)
WATCH: Farmers agitating in Badnagar in Ujjain district
Farmers in Badnagar in Ujjain district crawled on dusty roads among while chanting slogans such as 'Jaan denge, zameen nahi denge' (We'll give up our lives, not our land), 'Modi government is afraid of us' etc.
13:11 (IST)
RECAP: Offered Rs 200 to be part of CM's event, claim women
Women from Bhanpura tehsil in Mandsaur district says she was offered Rs 200 to be part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's event in Mandsaur.