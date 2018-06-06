Scindia hits out at Modi govt over high fuel prices, makes five demands

Making a scathing attack on Modi government over petrol and diesel prices, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the price of fuel are rising with speed of bullet train.

He made five demands:

1) Jain commission report should be made public.

2) FIR on police officials who fired on farmers.

3) Take back cases against 7000 farmers that was lodged last year on innocent farmers.

4) Farmers should be paid cash in mandi.

5) MSP should be ensured to farmers.

Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters