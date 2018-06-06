Mandsaur anniversary LIVE updates: After landing in Mandsaur at 12.30 pm, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a farmers' rally in Khokhara village of Madhya Pradesh at 1 pm on Wednesday, a year after six farmers died in police firing.

According to a party statement, Rahul will address the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp Rally at Khokhra (Piplia Mandi) in Mandsaur at 1 pm.

Rahul threw his weight behind the farmers' protest in several states between June 1 and June 10, to observe the anniversary of Mandsaur firing.

"Every day, about 35 farmers commit suicide in our country. To attract government's attention towards the agrarian crisis, farmers are forced to protest for 10 days. To stand with them in the fight for the rights of our annadata (food provider), I will address a farmer's rally in Mandsaur on 6 June," Rahul had tweeted last Saturday.

Farmers in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, are on a 10-day strike since 1 June, demanding remunerative prices for their produce and loan waiver. They have been dumping their produce on roads as a mark of protest.

The farmers of Punjab will call off their stir on Wednesday, even as the protest would continue in other states.

The decision was taken in a meeting of leaders of different farmers' organisations in Ludhiana on Monday. The meeting, presided by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal, was attended by BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Sidhpur), Indian Farmers Association, BKU (Kadian) and Punjab Dairy Federation Association.

The farmers had begun their agitation from June 1, as part of a nationwide stir, and had stopped supply of vegetables, fruits, milk and other items to various cities protesting the alleged anti-farmer policies of the Centre.

Rajewal said the farmers in Punjab would start supplying vegetables and milk to the cities on Wednesday after paying tributes to six farmers killed in police firing.

A group of farmers on Tuesday dumped milk and vegetables on road in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district as their nationwide agitation entered the fifth day.

The incident took place in Salamatpur, about 30 kilometres from the Raisen district headquarters. They also blocked the Bhopal-Vidisha road, disrupting traffic for at least three hours on the busy stretch.

Kisan Jagriti Sangathan secretary Irfan Jafari said their protest would continue unhindered till 10 June.

A group of farmers protested in a novel way in Bhopal. They distributed milk to the patients of the JP Hospital.