Rahul Gandhi in Kerala latest updates: Rahul will visit flood-hit regions in the state including districts such as Angamaly on Tuesday. Whereas on Wednesday, he will visit flood-affected areas in the Wayanad district, ANI reported.

Shashi Tharoor received Rahul Gandhi at Trivandrum airport, welcomed him as he prepares to meet Kerala flood survivors. "Rahul will meet the heroic survivors and felicitate fishermen who sacrificed so much to rescue trapped people," Tharoor tweeted.

Following on the promise of the Congress party to build 1,000 houses in the flood-hit state, Rahul Gandhi will facilitate exchange of cheques for providing financial aid for the same, India Today reported.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to flood-ravaged Kerala from Tuesday. He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work.

"I will be in Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly and selflessly to help those in need," he tweeted.

The Congress chief will arrive in the capital city of Thirvanthanpuram in the morning, following which he will take a helicopter ride to one-of the worst flood-affected districts, Chengannur, reported CNN News18.

Rahul Gandhi will also go to various relief camps in the Alappuzha town of Chengannur district and will also meet the fishermen community there, News18 reported. Rahul will then visit relief camps in the Thrissur and Ernakulam districts during the course of his two-day visit to the flood-ravaged state.

Rahul had earlier expressed solidarity with the people of Kerala in a series of tweets. He requested prime minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods a national disaster and said that his Rs 500 crore immediate relief aid for the state was not enough.

Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.