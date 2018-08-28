Rahul Gandhi in Kerala latest updates: Rahul will visit flood-hit regions in the state including districts such as Angamaly on Tuesday. Whereas on Wednesday, he will visit flood-affected areas in the Wayanad district, ANI reported.
Shashi Tharoor received Rahul Gandhi at Trivandrum airport, welcomed him as he prepares to meet Kerala flood survivors. "Rahul will meet the heroic survivors and felicitate fishermen who sacrificed so much to rescue trapped people," Tharoor tweeted.
Following on the promise of the Congress party to build 1,000 houses in the flood-hit state, Rahul Gandhi will facilitate exchange of cheques for providing financial aid for the same, India Today reported.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to flood-ravaged Kerala from Tuesday. He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work.
"I will be in Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly and selflessly to help those in need," he tweeted.
The Congress chief will arrive in the capital city of Thirvanthanpuram in the morning, following which he will take a helicopter ride to one-of the worst flood-affected districts, Chengannur, reported CNN News18.
Rahul Gandhi will also go to various relief camps in the Alappuzha town of Chengannur district and will also meet the fishermen community there, News18 reported. Rahul will then visit relief camps in the Thrissur and Ernakulam districts during the course of his two-day visit to the flood-ravaged state.
Rahul had earlier expressed solidarity with the people of Kerala in a series of tweets. He requested prime minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods a national disaster and said that his Rs 500 crore immediate relief aid for the state was not enough.
Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.
Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 11:31 AM
Highlights
Rahul to visit most inundated parts of Kerala in two days: Shashi Tharoor
Congress president visits relief camp at Christian College
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the relief camp in Christian College in Chengannur district of Kerala.
Rahul had been raising Kerala's cause on social media
Congress chief to visit Angamaly later today, flood-affected areas in Wayanad tomorrow
Rahul to facilitate exchange of cheques for building of 1,000 houses in Kerala
Rahul to also meet rescue operation volunteers
The Congress president will also meet the volunteers who were a part of the rescue efforts during Kerala floods.
Shashi Tharoor receives Rahul at airport, welcomes him as he prepares to meet Kerala flood survivors
Congress chief to take stock of relief work in Thrissur and Ernakulam
Rahul will visit relief camps in Alappuzha, meet fishermen
Rahul to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram, travel to Chengannur
Rahul Gandhi on a two-day visit to Kerala to oversee relief work
11:31 (IST)
Rahul to visit most inundated parts of Kerala in two days: Shashi Tharoor
11:26 (IST)
Congress president visits relief camp at Christian College
11:11 (IST)
Rahul had rallied for Kerala floods to be called 'national disaster', called Centre's aid insufficient
The Congress president had asked Narendra Modi to release more funds for the flood-hit state.
11:09 (IST)
Rahul had been raising Kerala's cause on social media
10:58 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Chengannur
The Congress chief visited relief camps set up for displaced citizens hit by Kerala floods.
10:44 (IST)
Congress chief to visit Angamaly later today, flood-affected areas in Wayanad tomorrow
10:42 (IST)
In Pics: Rahul Gandhi arrives at Trivandrum airport
Rahul arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning for his two-day state visit.
10:35 (IST)
Rahul to facilitate exchange of cheques for building of 1,000 houses in Kerala
10:28 (IST)
Rahul to also meet rescue operation volunteers
The Congress president will also meet the volunteers who were a part of the rescue efforts during Kerala floods.
10:04 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor receives Rahul at airport, welcomes him as he prepares to meet Kerala flood survivors
09:58 (IST)
Congress chief to take stock of relief work in Thrissur and Ernakulam
09:56 (IST)
Rahul will visit relief camps in Alappuzha, meet fishermen
09:52 (IST)
Rahul to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram, travel to Chengannur
09:47 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi on a two-day visit to Kerala to oversee relief work
