Rahul Gandhi in flood-hit Kerala: Congress chief visits Chengannur, to tour relief camps in Thrissur, Ernakulam

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday landed in Kerala commencing his two-day tour of the flood-hit state. The party president, who landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning, was received by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Rahul left for Chengannur town in the Alappuzha district where he visited the relief camp at Christian College. Chengannur is among the worst-affected areas in the state due to the recent floods which killed over 400 people.

Rahul will visit flood-hit regions such as Angamaly and Ernakulam district on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will visit the Wayanad district, ANI reported.

Congress President @RahulGandhi meets the flood affected at the Relief Camp at the Engineering College in Chengannur, Kerala #RebuildingKerala pic.twitter.com/rpF750oPwO — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2018

Following on the promise of the Congress party to build 1,000 houses in the flood-hit state, Rahul will also facilitate exchange of cheques for providing financial aid for the same, India Today reported.

The Congress president had earlier tweeted that he would visit relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work in the state during the course of his visit. "I will be in Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly and selflessly to help those in need," Rahul had tweeted.

Rahul had expressed solidarity with the people of Kerala in a series of tweets before as well. He requested prime minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods a national disaster and said that his Rs 500 crore immediate relief aid for the state was not enough.