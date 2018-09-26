Rahul Gandhi calls himself 'Shiv Bhakt' while other Congress leaders challenge sanity of Supreme Court: VHP

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday hit out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over his remarks on the 'Hindutva' judgment of the Supreme Court, saying that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was describing himself as a 'Shiv Bhakt' whereas its leaders are challenging the sanity of the Supreme Court.

VHP International Working President Alok Kumar in a statement said, "Strong words by Manmohan Singh against the judgment only show his frustration due to the rejection of his party in various elections."

"It is surprising that while one leader of his party is described as a 'Shiv bhakt' the former Prime Minister is challenging the sanity of the Supreme Court in describing Hidutva as a way of life," Kumar said.

The VHP leader's remarks came a day after Manmohan Singh while delivering the 2nd memorial lecture of the late Communist leader AB Bardhan on "Defence of Secularism and Constitution" criticised the "Hindutva is a way of life" judgment given by late Justice JS Verma, which he said needs to be reviewed.

The former prime minister said Justice Verma's verdict had a "decisive impact" on the ongoing debate among political parties about the principles and practices of secularism in the Republic.

The VHP leader said that while making such remarks, Manmohan Singh was completely out of sync with the views almost unanimously held by respected philosophers and spiritual leaders including Dr. S Radhakrishnan and Yogi Aurobindo.

"In making such comments Manmohan Singh has exposed his lack of understanding of the Indian ethos and values," he accused.

He said the VHP condemns his remarks and held that there is no occasion to review the judgment.

The VHP leader also wondered that in the 10 years when he was the prime minister, "he never raised this question and did not take any step for the review of the said judgment".

"It is amusing that such aggression is only occasioned when he is in Opposition," the VHP leader added.