Rahul Gandhi blames RSS for Sterlite protests in Tuticorin: Sangh says Congress trying to create rift in society to regain lost support

India PTI May 24, 2018 08:24:42 IST

Chennai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the violence in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, in which 12 people lost their lives during a protest demanding the closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant.

RSS national joint secretary Manmohan Vaidya, in a statement, alleged that the Congress and its president were trying to create divisions in the society to regain their lost support.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

"The RSS is tirelessly working to unify the people of India, rising above caste, regional and religious identities, to work in the interest of the country," Vaidya said.

He added that the political parties playing divisive politics were being rejected by the people of the country.

"A frustrated Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi are trying to create more divisions in the society to regain their lost support," Vaidya said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had slammed Rahul for targeting the RSS over the killing of 11 people in police firing in Tuticorin, saying the Congress chief was hiding his failures behind the veil of attacking the organisation.

Rahul had claimed that Tamils were being killed in the state as they refused to "bow" to the RSS ideology.


