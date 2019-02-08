Rafale deal LIVE updates: The Hindu reproduced truncated letter to malign Narendra Modi, says BJP, slams 'selective reportage'

Rafale deal LATEST updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted out Nirmala Sitharaman's speech 'debunking' the controversy over Rafale deal, adding that it was incumbent upon The Hindu newspaper to include the full note but they omitted Parrikar's response.

The note - dated 24 November, 2015 — brought to the attention of the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar that the PMO's position was "contradictory to the stand taken by MoD and the negotiating team" and it is "desirable that such discussions be avoided by the PMO as it undermines our negotiating position seriously". According to Sitharamn and documents accessed by ANI, Parrikar responded by saying "that the PMO and French president's office were monitoring the issue." ANI released the same letter but along with Parrikar's response at the end of the letter which is missing in The Hindu copy of the same letter.

As The Hindu report on the Rafale deal gave more ammunition to the Opposition against the government in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman accused The Hindu of biased reporting, saying it should have published Parrikar’s response as well. "Such selective noting and building an issue out of this is completely uncalled for," said Sitharaman. Last year, the government had told the Supreme Court that the PM's Office had no role in the negotiations for Rafale that was carried out by a seven-member team.

A news report on a defence ministry note that said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office conducted "parallel negotiations" with France on the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal and the ministry had strong objections to it, triggered a huge political row today. As Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the report by The Hindu established that the "Chowkidaar is a chor" and his party demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the deal, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress was "flogging a dead horse".

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were on Friday adjourned for nearly 50 minutes after the entire Opposition trooped into the well raising slogans on the Rafale jet deal issue.

As soon as the House took up Question Hour at 11 am, members from Congress, the Left, Trinamool Congress and TDP rushed into the Well holding placards of a newspaper clipping which claimed the Defence Ministry had protested to the PMO the mechanism being adopted for Rafale deal.

As members shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon at around 11.05 am. Earlier Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told members that she would allow them to raise the issue after Question Hour. But the opposition persisted with its protest.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.