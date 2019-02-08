Rafale deal LIVE updates: Ex-negotiation's committee head slams 'selective outrage', says Russia, US never gave sovereign guarantee

Rafale deal LATEST updates: "I say with great assurance and guarantee that there was no interference from Prime Minister’s office with the Indian negotiating team," Air Marshal SBP Sinha, who was the former head of price negotiation committee in the Rafale deal said. On a question related to the issue over sovereign guarantee, Sinha said that in previous government to government defence deals too, no such clause was included. He gave the example of Russia and US, stating that neither countries provided a bank or sovereign guarantee when India procured defence equipment from them.
On missing out Parrikar's note, N Ram said that the latter version of the letter only verifies his story as Parrikar indeed referred the defence secretary with his grievances to the PMO, which means he was holding parlays behind the back of the committee.
The Hindu investigation that has kicked up a fresh political storm around Rafale deal said that it was NSA Ajit Doval who advised Parrikar on doing away with a sovereign guarantee or bank guarantee for the Rafale deal, and this was also recorded by the then defence minister in a file noting.
Air Marshal SBP Sinha, who was the former head of price negotiation committee in the Rafale deal told CNN-News18: "I can confirm that there was no interference in the price negotiations. The minutes of every meeting with french delegation are available on record and whatever decisions were taken were arrived at by the negotiation committee collectively."
The Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted out Nirmala Sitharaman's speech 'debunking' the controversy over Rafale deal, adding that it was incumbent upon The Hindu newspaper to include the full note but they omitted Parrikar's response.
The note - dated 24 November, 2015 — brought to the attention of the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar that the PMO's position was "contradictory to the stand taken by MoD and the negotiating team" and it is "desirable that such discussions be avoided by the PMO as it undermines our negotiating position seriously". According to Sitharamn and documents accessed by ANI, Parrikar responded by saying "that the PMO and French president's office were monitoring the issue." ANI released the same letter but along with Parrikar's response at the end of the letter which is missing in The Hindu copy of the same letter.
As The Hindu report on the Rafale deal gave more ammunition to the Opposition against the government in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman accused The Hindu of biased reporting, saying it should have published Parrikar’s response as well. "Such selective noting and building an issue out of this is completely uncalled for," said Sitharaman. Last year, the government had told the Supreme Court that the PM's Office had no role in the negotiations for Rafale that was carried out by a seven-member team.
A news report on a defence ministry note that said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office conducted "parallel negotiations" with France on the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal and the ministry had strong objections to it, triggered a huge political row today. As Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the report by The Hindu established that the "Chowkidaar is a chor" and his party demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the deal, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress was "flogging a dead horse".
The proceedings of Lok Sabha were on Friday adjourned for nearly 50 minutes after the entire Opposition trooped into the well raising slogans on the Rafale jet deal issue.
As soon as the House took up Question Hour at 11 am, members from Congress, the Left, Trinamool Congress and TDP rushed into the Well holding placards of a newspaper clipping which claimed the Defence Ministry had protested to the PMO the mechanism being adopted for Rafale deal.
As members shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon at around 11.05 am. Earlier Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told members that she would allow them to raise the issue after Question Hour. But the opposition persisted with its protest.
Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI raid on PMO
Journalist MK Venu says MoD letter proves PMO ran parallel negotiations with French on Rafale
If you think MoD dissent note is smoking gun, keep away from papers on 1974 nuke test, says columnist Jaideep A Prabhu
