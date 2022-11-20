Radisson Blu owner dies by suicide in New Delhi flat; cops initiate probe

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, the owner of the Radisson Blu hotel in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad died by suicide at his residence in the Commonwealth games (CWG) village on Saturday.

Amit Jain (47), had reportedly shifted his family to a Noida flat two days before. His son allegedly found him hanging from the ceiling fan in the afternoon when he had gone back to the Delhi flat to pick up some belongings.

He was immediately rushed to Max Patparganj where he was declared brought dead.

Police received the information about the suicide via a PCR call made to the Mandawali police station. No suicide note was found at the crime scene, police officials said.

A senior police officer said during the enquiry, it was revealed that Jain had come to his house at CWG village in the morning after having breakfast at his new house in Noida.

On his way, he also dropped his brother Karan at his office in Ghaziabad, she said, adding that he drove to CWG alone.

No allegations of any foul play have come up yet, police said, adding that Jain’s mobile phone records have been retrieved and statements of friends and family are being recorded as part of a detailed probe.

Reports reveal that Jain allegedly had over Rs 300 Crore debt on him. Police officials are yet to confirm this.

