Rabindra Bharati University and Calcutta University declare UG and PG final semester results 2020
While CU and its affiliated colleges had conducted exams from 1 to 18 October, the RBU exams were held after 5 October
The University of Calcutta (CU) has declared the final semester postgraduate exam results on its official website Wednesday, 28 October. The results for all the 68 departments of the varsity have been published within the 31 October deadline given by the court.
Speaking to the media, university vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said that around 7,500 candidates had appeared for the exam this year and the result has shown a similar trend that was reflected in 2019.
Earlier, in September, the University of Calcutta had announced that it was going to conduct the final semester examinations for postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in its affiliated colleges from 1 to 18 October. In view of the pandemic situation, the exam was held in online mode. To prevent candidates from stepping out of their homes, the varsity had decided to send the question paper to every student by means of email or WhatsApp messages.
In the open-book exam, examinees were required to upload their answers in PDF format and send them via email or WhatsApp to their respective colleges within 24 hours. If any student failed to connect to the internet or faced any other issue, they had the chance to write their answers in pen and paper format and then submit the hardcopy in a sealed envelope to their college within 24 hours.
Other than CU, Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has also declared the results for the final year postgraduate programmes. According to Jagran Josh, the PG results for economics, geography, instrumental music, percussion, drama, maths and social work have been published.
RBU has also declared the results for the undergraduate programmes in Visual Arts. In a statement, the varsity stated that as most institutions were starting their PG admissions from the month of November, they had to declare the UG results before that.
