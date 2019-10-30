Rabi ul-Awwal 2019: Know the history of Eid-e-Milad and how the Prophet's birthday is celebrated

Eid-e-Milad which is known to be one of the most important festivals, marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad who is referred to as the Messenger of God in Islam. This year, the observance of the day will begin from the evening of 9 November (Saturday) and will continue till evening of 10 November (Sunday).

For Muslims this day is an occasion to remember the teachings and kindness of the holy Prophet and devotees show their love and reverence of him by holding prayers, preparing feasts and planning family get-together. However, Eid-e-Milad is both a day to celebrate and to mourn, since it is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet.

History behind the day:

According to legends, the Prophet was born on the twelfth day of Rabi-ul-Awwal in Mecca in 570 CE. Rabi-ul-Awwal is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In countries with large Muslim populations, this day is observed as a public holiday to mark Prophet's birth anniversary.

How the day is celebrated:

Eid-e-Milad is also called Maulid or Mawlid, since 'naat' and hymns are sung in praise of the Prophet. Devotees believe that, listening to these recitation leads one to the worldly and heavenly rewards. However, Sunni and the Shia sects have a different take on the ways of marking the day. The Shia community believes that on this day Prophet Muhammad chose Hazrat Ali as his successor. The Sunni community holds prayers throughout the month and they do not practice mourning on this day.

In countries that are home to a large Muslim population, Mawlid is celebrated with grand-level street processions and decorations of homes or mosques. Food and other offerings are distributed, and stories about the life of Prophet Muhammad are narrated. In addition, poetry or naats are recited after prayers and sweets are distributed among the poor.

In India, it is an important day for the Muslims and people offer namaaz and take part in other ritualistic customs. Muslim devotees in Jammu and Kashmir, visit the Hazratbal Shrine, the important Islamic pilgrimage spot on the banks of Dal Lake. In other parts of India like Hyderabad and Lucknow, devotees organise religious meetings, night-long prayers, rallies, and parades to mark this day.

