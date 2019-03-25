R Ashwin requests Narendra Modi to allow IPL cricketers to cast their votes from cities in which they are playing

New Delhi: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow every cricketer playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to cast his vote in the cities they are playing.

Ashwin first tweeted and urged the people to cast their votes and choose their rightful leader.

His tweet read, “Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and every one of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader.”

In another tweet, Ashwin writes: “I would also like to request you @narendramodi sir to enable every cricketer playing in the IPL to be allowed to cast their votes from whichever place they find themselves at.”

Earlier, Modi tagged cricketers among many personalities from various fields by putting out a copious number of tweets appealing them to contribute on their part by urging people to make use their ‘right to vote’ and cast their votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held from 11 April to 19 May. The votes will be counted on 23 May.

