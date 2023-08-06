'Quit India...': PM Modi's apparent jibe at Opposition bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at opposition parties at Railways’ mega revamp event, saying that it is time for “corruption, dynasty, and appeasement to quit India.”

PM Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in 27 states and UTs via video conferencing.

Taking note of the ‘Quit India movement’ anniversary in the month of August, he said, “This month is the month of revolution, it is the month of gratitude. It is the month of duty, and so many historical days come in August, which gave a new direction to the history of India and inspires us even today. Tomorrow on August 7, the whole country will celebrate national handloom day, dedicated to the Swadeshi movement, this date of August 7 is the day for every Indian to reiterate the resolve to be vocal for local…After August 7, August 9 will come. It is that day when the historic ‘Quit India’ started. Mahatma Gandhi had given the Mantra, and Quit India Movement created new energy in India’s steps towards independence, inspired by this, today the whole country is saying for every evil, which is quit India.”

He stressed saying, “there is only one reverberation all directions, and that is corruption quit India, dynasty quit India, and appeasement quit India.”

Directing his remarks towards the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the Prime Minister, without explicitly mentioning names, said that presently, a certain group within the Opposition is objecting to every matter, highlighting that not a single prominent leader from that group has visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

“…Unfortunately, a faction of the Opposition in our country is following the old ways even today. They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anything…The country built a modern Parliament building. Parliament is the symbol of the country’s democracy. It has representation from the Ruling side as well as the Opposition. But this faction of the Opposition opposed the new Parliament building. We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too. For 70 years, they didn’t even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. When we built National War Memorial, they felt no shame in criticising it publically. Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate’s Statue of Unity is the tallest building in the world. Every Indian is proud of it. But none of the big leaders of a few political parties ever visited the Statue…Rising above negative politics, we are going ahead on the path of positive politics as a mission,” he said.

Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Governors participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony from their respective states, where the designated railway stations are set to undergo a comprehensive transformation as part of the Amrit Bharat Station initiative.

Taking note of the scheme, PM Modi said, “Around 1300 major railway stations in India will now be developed as Amrit Bharat Railway Station. They will be re-developed in a modern way. Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today. Around 25,000 Crores will be spent on the redevelopment of these 508 Amrit Bharat Stations.”

“You can imagine how big of a drive this will be for the infrastructure, Railways and most importantly for the common people of my country,” he added.

Notably, the 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

