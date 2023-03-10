Many a times, we come across boards that tell us to drive slow. While writing such a message is important to make people aware about the rule, there is no dearth of defaulters. But how about delivering the message in a creative way? This is exactly what a village in Nagaland has done by planting a board which reads, “Drive slow, see our village. Drive fast, see our judge.” The creativity of this village has now caught the attention of Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along. He posted the picture of this quirky board on his Twitter handle and mentioned in the caption that he was amazed by the creativity of the villagers.

In the photo it can be seen that the message is written in pink on a beautiful green coloured board, which appears to made of wood. The board is standing near a bush, and appealing houses of the villagers can be seen behind it. Two villagers can also be seen riding on a bike on the board’s left side.

Have a look at this tweet here:

I’m amazed by the creativity of our village people. Zaroori Hai 😉 pic.twitter.com/huEX1EOqQi — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 10, 2023

The tweet received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. Many users highly appreciated the creative and crisp message. An individual wrote, “Very good message. Polite & Firm.”

Very good message.

Polite & Firm 😃 — Tajinder Singh Sran (@TajinderSTS) March 10, 2023

People called the message ‘very effective and creative’.

Very creative and effective message — Ravi73 (@Ravi7316) March 10, 2023

Users also acknowledged the beauty of the village and said that it appeared to be a peaceful place.

Looks like a beautiful peaceful place — Chandar Chewed (@Alleged_Sanghi) March 10, 2023

Some accounts called it ‘a very innovative initiative’.

Very innovative initiatives — Joram Tat🇮🇳 (@JoramTat2) March 10, 2023

Some people asked the minister to share more photos and videos of Nagaland, so that the rest of India can become familiar with the state.

Share more photos and videos of Nagaland so that rest part of country become familiar and will eager to go there — RathoreArjun🏐 (@warriorbanna) March 10, 2023

This is not the first time that Temjen Imna Along has posted a glimpse of Nagaland on his Twitter handle. Recently, he posted a stunning video of Jakhama taken from air.

Have a look at this video here:

मेरी देश की मिट्टी!

The beauty of rural Nagaland! Location: Jakhama

🌍 https://t.co/iDMdqbGKAc 🎥 Sentiyanger B Longkumer pic.twitter.com/hlF1Iy4OSg — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 9, 2023

The clip showed the mesmerising terrain of the village. The terrain was totally green, and a water body was visible which appeared to be so clean that it captured a crystal-clear reflection of the sky.