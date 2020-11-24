Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020: Application for 8,393 pre-primary teacher begins 1 Dec at educationrecruitmentboard.com

The last date to apply for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 is 21 December

The Department of School Education in Punjab has released an online application for the recruitment of 8,393 pre-primary teachers. Eligible and willing candidates who want to pursue their career in teaching can apply for the post online at educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The registration process will commence on 1 December. The last date to apply for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 is 21 December.

According to a report by Times Now, candidates applying for the Punjab Pre-Primary Teachers' post should have passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination with at least 45 percent marks.

They should have a diploma course of a minimum of one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates should also have qualified for their Class 10 with Punjabi as a subject.

Candidates applying for the post should be minimum of 18 years. The upper age limit has been set at 37 years.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates belonging to General and other categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. SC and ST candidates will be required to pay Rs 500 at the time of registration.

Candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of written examination and merit.

Candidates applying for the Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020 must make sure that all the details that they mention in the application form are correct. They will be required to fill in the mandatory information and upload all the relevant documents in the prescribed format.

