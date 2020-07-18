Punjab Sports University to start registration for three-year specialised courses from 20 July

Students interested in the courses will be able to apply online via the university's official website mbspsu.pgsgcpe.com

The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University in Patiala will commence the registration process for admissions in specialised three-year undergraduate courses from 20 July.

Vice chancellor Lieutenant General (Retd) JS Cheema said that registration for the three-year specialised UG courses is being started to comply with the direction of sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

The minister had asked institutions to help revive sports culture and train the youngsters in Punjab.

Those interested will be able to apply at the official website of the university at mbspsu.pgsgcpe.com.

To apply for Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES), candidates belonging to unreserved category should have at least 50 percent marks in Class 12, reported UNI.

Those from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class category and participants of international and national level sports competitions should have scored minimum 45 percent marks in plus two.

Another eligibility criterion is that candidates should possess a Graded Sports Certificate issued by the Punjab Sports Department or other states, reported NDTV. They will also have to also pass a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) to get admission.

Candidates from the general category should have at least 50 percent marks in Class 12 (Science) to be eligible for BSc (Sports Science), while those belonging to SC, ST or OBC category should have at least 45 percent marks.

The varsity will give preference to candidates who have participated in any sports competition at international, national, state, or district level for BSc (Sports Nutrition and Dietetics). Besides, those who want to pursue this course must have a gradation of sports certificate.