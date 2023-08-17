Punjab: Retired BSF Jawan gives contract to kill daughter, son-in-law; miscreants kill parents instead

An unsettling incident has unfolded in Punjab’s Batala, where a retired Border Security Force (BSF) jawan planned a sinister scheme to eliminate his daughter and son-in-law.

However, the nefarious plot took an unexpected turn as the criminals hired for the task tragically ended up killing the parents instead.

The discovery of the lifeless bodies within the family’s residence sent shockwaves through the community.

The grisly event transpired on August 10, as the bodies of the couple were found within the confines of their home.

The revelation came Wednesday after police successfully arrested two of the assailants, while a third remains at large.

The three accused have been identified as Sarwan Singh, a resident of Mand village, Balraj Singh from village Dakoha, and Gurvinder Singh, also known as Ginda, hailing from Madiala sub police station Ghuman.

Of the trio, Sarwan Singh and Balraj Singh are in custody, whereas Gurvinder Singh alias Ginda remains evasive.

SSP Ashwani Gotiyal of Batala identified informed that they have managed to recover a revolver stolen from Lashkar Singh along with 30 cartridges, and an iron plate stolen. Allegedly the same revolver was used in the murder.

According to SSP Batala, Lashkar Singh, a former BSF jawan, has a son residing in Dubai. Additionally, he had a daughter who entered into a love marriage against her father’s wishes.

Allegedly discontented with his daughter’s marital choice, Lashkar Singh resorted to a chilling solution: he offered a substantial sum of Rs 2,70,000 to the trio of suspects to carry out the elimination of his daughter and her husband.

Shockingly, the hired assailants deviated from the plan, sparing the lives of the intended targets. This deviation culminated in a confrontation, where Lashkar Singh demanded the return of his payment.

This dispute escalated, leading to the fatal killings of Lashkar Singh and his wife, Amrik Kaur.