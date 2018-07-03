Football world cup 2018

Punjab Police officer arrested for allegedly pushing Ludhiana woman into drug abuse

India Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 21:56:28 IST

Chandigarh: A senior Punjab Police officer, dismissed over allegations of pushing a woman into drugs, was on Tuesday arrested and sent to four-day police remand, officials said.

Representational image. AFP

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Dhillon was produced before the Mohali court after he was arrested from Jalandhar by the crime cell of Punjab Police, AIG Crime Rakesh Kaushal said.

Placed under suspension on 28 June over allegations of forcing a Ludhiana woman into drug abuse, Dhillon, who was posted as DSP Ferozepur, was dismissed from service.

His dismissal orders came after a legal examination of the fact-finding inquiry conducted by IPS Anita Punj, Director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur based on the statement of the victim.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and NDPS Act was registered against Dhillon.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 21:56 PM

