Punjab police nabs NRI over terror funding, planning targeted killings

Punjab Police’s Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has arrested a Non-Residential Indian living in Spain in connection to terror funding and planning target kiiling in the North-Indian State.

The suspect identified as Harjeet Singh, was intercepted the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Along with Singh, his associate Amrinder Singh, also known as Bunty was arrested from his home district of Khanna.

This development follows the recent dismantling of a target killing module by Punjab Police, involving five members and reportedly linked to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

According to AIG Ashwani Kapur of the SAS Nagar SSOC, the tip-off came after they learned that Harjeet Singh, hailing from Ghanshampur village in Gurdaspur, had returned to India around a month ago.

The authorities suspected his involvement in terror funding and planning target killings in the state.

It was discovered that he was about to fly back to Spain from IGI airport, which led the police to issue a look-out circular (LOC) resulting in his arrest on Tuesday.

Further investigation into Harjeet revealed his pivotal role in facilitating terror activities by providing funding and assistance to his associate, Amrinder.

As per the leads from Harjeet’s interrogation, the SSOC managed to apprehend Amrinder from Khanna.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that both Harjeet and Amrinder had come into contact through social media and shared similar radical ideologies.

Harjeet had allegedly sent financial aid from Spain to Amrinder multiple times to support the target killings of religious leaders.

Authorities have also uncovered that Harjeet was acting on the instructions of foreign-based radicals associated with KLF.

Additionally, he had been using two fake Facebook accounts to promote radical content, including activities related to Sikhs for Justice.