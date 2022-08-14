Punjab Police foil major terror attack ahead of Independence Day, bust Pak-ISI backed terror module with Delhi Police

Four members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested and three hand-grenades, one IED and two 9mm pistols and 40 live cartridges were recovered

Chandigarh: Hours ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Sunday busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. Four members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab said three hand-grenades, one IED and two 9mm pistols as well as 40 live cartridges were recovered.

In a tweet, Punjab Police said: "Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested."

Ahead of the Independence Day tomorrow (15 August), tight security arrangements have been made across Punjab and other states and Union Territories.

Earlier today, Anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of UP Police arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Habibul Islam (19) aka Saifullah from Kanpur.

Saifullah used social media platforms including Telegram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to keep in touch with individuals across the border.

With inputs from agencies

