A recent CCTV footage of a police car chasing the vehicle of drug peddlers in a filmy style has gone viral. In this dramatic chase, the narrow roads in the Ferozepur district of Punjab witnessed the merciless driving of drug peddlers and the stubborn chasing by the state police. The drug peddlers didn’t care what or who came in their way during the chase, they just drove over. When you have a look at this video, it is very much possible for you to confuse it with the scene from a movie. But trust us, it’s not what it looks like.

In 'Bollywood Style' Punjab police chase and caught two drug peddlers in #Ferozepur district near Bansi gate, during the checking of both peddlers police recovered 10-gm Heroin. pic.twitter.com/TznZf7DymZ — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 8, 2022

In this video, a black Mahindra Scorpio Getaway SUV (Punjab police) is seen chasing a white Maruti Suzuki Dzire car (drug peddlers). In order to escape, the drug peddlers slam the scooty of a woman, and she falls down from her vehicle as a result of it.

They can also be seen hitting a bike, which leads the two men riding it to fall off. They don’t stop, they keep driving. They get stuck after they reach a junction as their way gets blocked by other vehicles. One of the policemen comes out of the SUV and points a gun at the two men inside the car.

However, they still manage to tear the traffic and struggle their way out, leaving their bumpers totally broken. The cop manages to puncture their car’s tyres by shooting at them. But the peddlers keep driving.

After a determined chase of 10 kilometres, the drug peddlers were finally arrested, and 10 grams of Heroin was recovered from them.

This is not the first time that a police car chase has taken a filmy turn. It has happened before. A video was shared on Reddit where a black Sedan car loses its control while rushing, and ends up flipping and dragging on the road to stop near a house where the camera was installed.

After seeing this, the owner of the house approaches the car to see if the people inside it are okay, but he quickly gets inside his house as he sees the police car reaching the point of incident.

The occupants inside the car manage to get out of it by pushing the broken windshield, but the cops end up catching them.

