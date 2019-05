Punjab National Bank shares continue to fall; tank over 5% even as lender narrows loss to Rs 4,750 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Punjab National Bank fell by over 5 percent Wednesday, its second day of fall, even as the lender narrowed its loss to Rs 4,750 crore during the fourth quarter of fiscal ended March 2019.

The scrip dropped 4.99 percent to close at Rs 81.90 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 5.56 percent to Rs 81.40.

On the NSE, shares tumbled 5.16 percent to close at Rs 81.75.

In terms of traded volume, 36.95 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 5 crore shares changed hands on the NSE.

The scrip of Punjab National Bank had fallen by 3.5 percent on Tuesday.

The state-owned bank Tuesday reported narrowing of its loss to Rs 4,750 crore during the March quarter.

The scam-hit lender had posted highest ever loss of Rs 13,417 crore in January-March period of 2017-18.