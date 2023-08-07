Punjab & Haryana High Court takes suo motu cognisance, stays demolition drive in Nuh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday stayed the demolition drive in Nuh that was being carried out by the state government days after communal violence was reported in the district.

The court has taken up the matter suo motu a week after communal clashes were reported in Nuh that claimed six lives.

The high court also issued a notice to Haryana government and sought a reply.

The court has not issued a detailed order so far and will hear the matter again at 2 pm.

The massive demolition drive against “illegal” constructions in Nuh has become the latest bone contention between the two communities. However, soon after the court’s order, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata asked officials concerned to stop the bulldozer action.

As per reports, more than 350 shanties and 50 cement structures were demolished in the last four days of demolition.

The local administration said the demolition drive was part of action taken against illegal construction and encroachment.

“Action is not being taken to target anyone. Our motive is to establish peace,” Khadgata said on Sunday.

On Sunday, a hotel-cum-restaurant in Nuh from where hooligans allegedly pelted stones on a religious procession during the recent violence was demolished by the district administration.

The building was reportedly “illegally” constructed.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ashwani Kumar had said these structures were built illegally were used by “hooligans” to throw stones during the recent violence.

On 31 July, communal violence had erupted in Nuh which gradually spread to other districts including Gurugram. As many as six people, including two home guards, were killed and scores were injured and displaced after the violence.

Just the next day of the violence in the Nuh district, authorities had bulldozed more than 250 shanties allegedly encroaching upon government land in Tauru town.