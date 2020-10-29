Punjab ETT teachers recruitment exam for 2,364 posts on 29 November
The spokesperson of the School Education Department said that the written exam for recruitment of teachers will be held from 10 am to 11.40 am
The Government of Punjab has announced the dates of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) examination for recruitment of teachers across the state. The recruitment exam will be held on 29 November for 2,364 posts.
The advertisement for the recruitment of 2,364 ETT posts was first published by the School Education Department on 6 March, 2020. Now the exams are finally going to be conducted in November.
The department has also announced the timings for the test. The written exam will begin at 10 am and go on till 11.40 am.
Candidates who are in the age range of 18 to 37 years were eligible to apply for the recruitment drive, reported Times Now.
There is also an educational qualification criteria in place. All candidates must be graduates with at least 55 percent score in each subject in order to apply.
Candidates need to pay the requisite fee to confirm their application. While general candidates need to pay a total fee of Rs 1,000, the SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 500.
The report added that the Elementary Teacher Training is a diploma level 2-year full-time undergraduate course that is offered by different colleges in the state. The four semester course is offered at Bharathiar University, Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University, APS college of education, Noida's Amity University, Gobindgarh's RIMT University among others.
Check out the official notice regarding the ETT examination here.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official site of Recruitment of ETT Teachers 2020 at https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/ETT1646/.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: 'Stay not-out,' KXIP's Mandeep Singh recalls late father's wish after unbeaten fifty
"My father used to tell me that 'you should remain not out in every game' and that is what I wanted to do today," Mandeep told the IPL's official website.
IPL 2020: 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle still a T20 force at 41 as he stars in another KXIP win
Gayle, one of the oldest players in the tournament, was benched for the early part of the IPL and then missed games over a stomach bug, but he has responded in style.
Amarinder Singh says Punjab govt took prompt action in Hoshiarpur rape case, accused arrested 'without delay'
Punjab chief minister claimed that the Adityanath govt had delayed action in the Hathras rape case, which is "why Rahul Gandhi had to rush to Hathras, to secure justice for the victim's family"