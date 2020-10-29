Punjab ETT teachers recruitment exam for 2,364 posts on 29 November

The spokesperson of the School Education Department said that the written exam for recruitment of teachers will be held from 10 am to 11.40 am

The Government of Punjab has announced the dates of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) examination for recruitment of teachers across the state. The recruitment exam will be held on 29 November for 2,364 posts.

The advertisement for the recruitment of 2,364 ETT posts was first published by the School Education Department on 6 March, 2020. Now the exams are finally going to be conducted in November.

The department has also announced the timings for the test. The written exam will begin at 10 am and go on till 11.40 am.

Candidates who are in the age range of 18 to 37 years were eligible to apply for the recruitment drive, reported Times Now.

There is also an educational qualification criteria in place. All candidates must be graduates with at least 55 percent score in each subject in order to apply.

Candidates need to pay the requisite fee to confirm their application. While general candidates need to pay a total fee of Rs 1,000, the SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 500.

The report added that the Elementary Teacher Training is a diploma level 2-year full-time undergraduate course that is offered by different colleges in the state. The four semester course is offered at Bharathiar University, Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University, APS college of education, Noida's Amity University, Gobindgarh's RIMT University among others.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official site of Recruitment of ETT Teachers 2020 at https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/ETT1646/.