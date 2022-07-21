According to reports, he is undergoing treatment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar and has been diagnosed with a stomach infection.

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi late on Wednesday after complaining of stomach pain.

According to reports, he is undergoing treatment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar and has been diagnosed with a stomach infection.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Punjab CM had congratulated the state police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against two gangsters in the state. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Kusa, were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at Amritsar's Bhakna village, police said.

In a statement issued from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, the Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state, and as per the commitment, the Punjab Police has got major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.

Earlier this month on 21 July, Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a traditional Sikh 'Anand Karaj' wedding ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on 16 March after AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.