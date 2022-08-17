Punjab Bomb Scare: IED found in this bomb weighs approximately 2.5 kgs, says police

Two-bike-borne men allegedly planted a bomb under the car of police personnel in Punjab’s Amritsar on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Punjab Police has found an IED weighing 2.5 kgs in the bomb that was recovered from Amritsar on 16 August.

ADGP RN Dhoke said, "IED found in this bomb weighs approximately 2.5 kgs. It looks like the same IED which had been recovered from Tarn Taran and had come from Pakistan. We're looking into a suspected terror angle. Several teams deployed, we should know more within 24 hours."

The accused were caught on CCTV while placing the bomb under the car around 2 am today. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

According to police, a detonator was planted under the car parked outside the house of sub-inspector Dilbag Singh.

SI Dilbag Singh said he is being targeted since he has worked during the militancy period in Punjab.

“Bomb was placed under my car. My car cleaner informed me about it. CCTV footage shows two men putting something under my car at around 2 am. I have worked during militancy and that’s why they kept it,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Punjab | Bomb was placed under my car. My car cleaner informed me about it. CCTV footage shows two men putting something under my car at around 2 am. I've worked during militancy & that's why they kept it.FIR has been registered in the matter: Sub-inspector Dilbag Singh, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/9n7mhelK2N — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

