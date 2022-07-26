Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns for 'personal reasons'

“Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to serve this prestigious office,” Anmol Rattan Sidhu wrote in his brief resignation letter

New Delhi: Punjab’s Advocate General Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu on Tuesday resigned, citing “personal reasons”. Sidhu shot a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to serve this prestigious office,” he wrote in his brief resignation letter. Sidhu was appointed as the Advocate General in March.

Most humbly, submitting my resignation from the post of Advocate General of the State of Punjab. Thankful to Hon’ble the Chief Minister @BhagwantMann ji, @ArvindKejriwal ji, @raghav_chadha ji and above all the people for this opportunity to serve the State. pic.twitter.com/gBQQrFXPcX — Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu (@AnmolRattanSid1) July 26, 2022

“I have resigned due to personal reasons and there is no pressure on me. I requested CM (Bhagwant Mann) to accept my resignation," said Sidhu.

Sidhu said he tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 19 July.

Thanking the Punjab Chief Minister, Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter on Twitter. "Most humbly, submitting my resignation from the post of Advocate General of the State of Punjab," he wrote.

