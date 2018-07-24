Pune Police to note details of visitors at Bhima Koregoan victory pillar to protect it from anti-social elements

Pune: Police have started taking down the details of people visiting "Jay Stambh" in Bhima Koregoan with a senior official stating that it was being done to protect the monument from anti-social elements.

The victory pillar, situated in Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, was erected to commemorate the Bhima Koregaon battle between the Peshwas and East India Company forces in 1818.

The area had seen violence on 1 January 2018 when Dalit groups had organised a function to mark the bicentenary of the battle.

Superintendent of Police Suvez Haque told PTI, "The measures have been taken to protect the monument from anti-social elements." "A temporary police help centre has been set up and a proposal for a permanent police chowky has been sent to the government. CCTVs have been installed in order to watch the movement of visitors without causing any inconvenience to them," he added.

An official said that 25 close-circuit television cameras have been installed around the pillar and personnel from the State Reserve Police Force had also been deployed. He added that about 200 people visit the monument every day and the numbers swell further during the weekends.

The police personnel have been directed to note down the names, place of residence and contact details of the visitors, the official said. While visitors are allowed to take photographs of the pillar, they are not allowed to climb on to the platform on which the memorial is built, the official informed.