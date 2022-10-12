As India still basks in 75 years of Independence, no effort seems to be enough to pay tribute and respect to our motherland. Apart from the civilians, Army soldiers and police officers with patriotism in their hearts are also the ones who are always ready to serve the nation and further also sacrifice their lives if required. In one such display of patriotism, a Pune Police constable recently made an effort to pay tribute to the nation as he sang a patriotic song in a soulful manner. In a bid to create awareness among people and to further instil a sense of patriotism in their minds, the Pune Police has also shared the video of the police constable, Sagar Ghorpade who beautifully sang the patriotic song ‘Desh Mere’ from the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

In the one-minute video, the constable can be seen pouring out his heart through the song as he stands in front of a recording mic and beautifully matches with the original chorus.

Watch the video here:



While sharing the video, the Pune Police while mentioning the constable’s name and the song’s name added in Marathi, “There is no need for a special day to dedicate a song to the country.”

While the officer did the job quite perfectly, he also left the Internet impressed with his soulful tribute. Many took to the comment section and applauded the constable’s singing talent and respect for the nation. A user while appreciating the constable said, “Well done sir. The passion and emotions are priceless. Please continue pursuing your passion. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra.”

Check some reactions:

Excellent — Karan Kadam (@Ashfaque1970) October 10, 2022

Wow!! Beautiful voice Mr. Ghorpade.. Keep up, song in any languages are welcome. Hindi is our national language.. — GouraVocal (@gourav_moon) October 10, 2022

-Excellent -Highly Appreciate singing skills of PPC Sagar Ghorpade & msg in song -Having delivered support systems for Mission critical projects of Armed Forces (Army,Navy,Air Force) I salute their Professional Discipline & aware that Armed Forces & Police r on duty 24x7x365 — Aniruddha Sahasrabudhe (@Aniruddha2018) October 10, 2022

Excellent very beautiful voice. — Jai Prakash Singh (@Jp54jp54) October 12, 2022



Notably, the post which was shared on Monday, 10 October has already gone viral and has received over 7,000 views. The post has also been liked by more than 300 likes and several comments. Entitled to their duties, police officers are often seen displaying their hidden talents including those of singing and dancing. In many similar videos, police constables and officers can be seen showcasing their singing talent which have also been widely shared by other departments’ social media handles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.