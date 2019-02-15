Pulwama terror attack LIVE Updates: Cabinet security meet begins in Delhi; Rajnath to consult top military officers in Kashmir later

Pulwama terror attack Latest Updates: The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting has started in New Delhi. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials. Rajnath will later head to Kashmir.
Pakistan has condemned the terror attack in Kashmir Valley. However, it distanced itself from the incident stating, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to State of Pakistan without investigations." China, meanwhile, is yet to react on the strike which was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Jitendra Singh Minister of State(MoS) Prime Minister's Office said, "Not only Pakistan-based forces, but those with vested interests within India are also responsible for such an attack. People with vested interests are operating out of the Valley against India's interests."
The prime minister will hold the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning at 9.15 am to discuss the terrorist attack and the security situation in the state. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials.
The Jaish-a-Mohammed (JeM) claiming responsibility of Thursday's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions over the role of the Pakistan spy agency, ISI, in the gruesome strike, a former CIA analyst and South Asian expert said.
Just two days before the devastating attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based anti-India terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had uploaded a video online hinting at the modus operandi of the upcoming atack. Sources said the appearance of the video was reported to the intelligence agencies but no action was taken.
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district, officials said.
The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late night to state the figures even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had earlier put the death toll at 39.
"We regret to inform that 37 personnel attained martyrdom and five personnel were injured in the ID blast at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured are being treated at the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar," the CRPF statement said.
More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar, officials said.
Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmed, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018.
He was driving a vehicle packed with over 100 kg of explosives on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus, in which an estimated 39-44 personnel were travelling, head-on, an official at the spot said.
"There are no survivors from the bus," he said, adding that they were yet to ascertain exactly how many people were on the bus.
JeM claimed the terrorist drove the SUV carrying 350 kg of explosives. However, army and other security agencies disputed the claim and said it was a mere propaganda.
The powerful explosion, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron, was heard many kilometres away, including in some parts of Srinagar adjoining Pulwama district. Body parts could be seen strewn around the area.
"The bodies are dismembered and mutilated making it difficult for doctors to give the exact number of casualties," a senior security establishment official told PTI in Delhi.
The bus that was the focus of the attack belongs to the 76th battalion of the force. "It was a large convoy and about 2,500 personnel were travelling in multiple vehicles. Some shots were also fired at the convoy," CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar told PTI.
The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet Friday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of the attack, sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials after the attack, termed it despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain.
In a statement , Singh said the government is determined to foil the designs of those who want to disrupt peace through such a terror attack "sponsored and sheltered by Pakistan". "Jaish-e-Mohammed has carried out this terror attack. We assure the country that we will undertake whatever it takes to avenge this," he said.
His deputy Kiren Rijiju said the "cowardly" attack will not go unpunished and it will be avenged in "all way possible". The convoy had started from Jammu around 3.30 am and was supposed to reach Srinagar before sunset, officials said.
The number of personnel travelling back to the Valley was high as there was no movement on the highway for the last two to three days because of bad weather and other administrative reasons, they said.
Usually, about 1,000 personnel are part of a convoy but this time it was a total of 2,547 personnel. A road opening party was deployed and the convoy had armoured counter-terror vehicles, officials said.
As news of the magnitude of the attack came in, political leaders from across the spectrum spoke out in condemnation and to condole the deaths of the security personnel. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on the convoy in which so many CRPF men were killed.
Stating that he was "pained beyond words", BJP chief Amit Shah described the terror strike as an "act of cowardice" and asserted that security forces will defeat those involved in terrorist activities.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack in the strongest terms.
Singh, who also spoke to Governor Satya Pal Malik and took stock of the situation, cancelled his engagements in Bihar on Friday. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba cut short his visit to Bhutan.
A team of National Investigation Agency and National Security Guards will leave for Kashmir Friday morning to assist in the investigation.
This was the first suicide car bomb attack in Kashmir since the 2001 strike on the Legislative Assembly in which 41 people, including three suicide attackers, were killed.
The scene of Thursday's attack is not very far from the Commando Training Centre at Lethpora, which was stormed by Jaish militants on December 31, 2017, killing five CRPF personnel.
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been a favoured route for militants to target security forces.
The CRPF bore the brunt of a militant attack at Pampore, less than seven km from Lethpora, in June 2016, losing eight jawans while 22 others sustained injuries.
In an attack on the Uri military base in September 2016, Jaish militants killed 18 Army jawans and injured dozens of others. The ferocity of the attack led to India conducting a surgical strike against Pakistan.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 09:40:23 IST
Highlights
'Fly to Srinagar and visit the injured instead of giving interviews,' Omar Abdullah's 'unsolicited' advice to Governor Satyapal Malik
"Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation. Please take the state plane & fly to Srinagar, visit the injured. Convene an urgent UHQ meeting & take stock of the situation. This should have been done yesterday but yesterday you were too busy passing the buck," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.
With Pulwama attack, suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
Suicide car bombing returned to the Kashmir Valley after 18 years, when in a Jaish-e-Mohammad-claimed attack, a vehicle loaded with explosives rammed into a CRPF bus near Pulwama.
In 2001, at least 38 people were killed when a car full of explosives drove into the J&K legislative Assembly complex. That attack too was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Last year, 614 terrorist-related incidents were reported in J&K, the highest in the past six years. A total of 91 security personnel were killed in these incidents, The Hindu reported.
Not only Pakistan, vested interests within Valley also to blame, says Jitendra Singh
Speaking to CNN-News18 Jitendra Singh Minister of State(MoS) Prime Minister's Office said, "Not only Pakistan-based forces, but those with vested interests within India are also responsible for such an attack. People with vested interests are operating out of the Valley against India's interests."
Rajnath Singh to leave for Kashmir Valley around 12 pm today
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in the Cabinet Committee for Security meet in New Delhi at around 9.30 am. Following this, he will leave for Srinagar. Rajnath is likely to visit the site of the attack, after which he will participate in the wreathe laying ceremony. He will meet Unified Command after wreath laying ceremony and heads of all military and para-military forces are expected to be present.
Arun Jaitley to attend crucial Cabinet meet today
Ailing former finance minister Arun Jaitley is expected to resume duties today. He will also take part in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning.
Cabinet Committee on Security to meet today
The prime minister will hold the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning at 9.15 am to discuss the terrorist attack and the security situation in the state. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials.
Rajnath Singh summons top security officials ahead of Cabinet Committee on Security meet
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, late on Thurday, held a series of meetings with top security officials in wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 40 CRPF troopers. His meetings came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held consultations with him and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Two days before attack, a Jaish-e-Mohammed video warned of similar attack, says report
Just two days before the devastating attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based anti-India terror group had uploaded a video online hinting at the modus operandi of a coming atack.
NDTV reported quoted sources that the video showed an attack in Afghanistan, wherein an explosive-laden vehicle was used. The report claimed that the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police had shared the video and input about the possible attack with intelligence agencies. However, no action had been taken about it.
Jammu and Kashmir Guv admits to intel failure
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik admitted Thursday that the Pulwama attack was partly the result of an intelligence failure as well, especially due to the fact that security forces could not detect the loading and movement of the explosive-laden Scorpio.
“We cannot accept that (intelligence failure). We could not detect or check the vehicle full of explosives moving on the highway. We must accept that we are at fault also,” he said.
Pakistan Foreign office 'condemns' attack, dismisses allegations of involvement
Pakistan Foreign Office, in its official statement has condemned the terror attack in Kashmir Valley. However, it distanced itself from the incident stating, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to State of Pakistan without investigations."
Internet services suspended in Jammu
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu in the wake of the Pulwana attack as locals protested against the terrorist attack.
Members of the Bagrang Dal, Shiv Sena and the Dogra Front were seen protesting in large numbers. J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, in an emergent decision suspended work in all the courts in Jammu, including the high Court and the tribunals, in protest of "the dastardly acts. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Jammu and Kashmir) strongly condemned the terror attack.
Senior office bearers of VHP, including Leela Karan Sharma, held an emergency meeting here and paid tribute to the killed jawans. In solidarity with security forces, they announced a bandh in Jammu on Friday, a VHP spokesman said.
Anti-Pakistan protests rock Jammu
Massive anti-Pakistan protests rocked Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital on Thursday, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Demonstrations and candle light marches were held at dozens of places. Braving the rains, people took to the streets in Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari and protested against the killings.
Toll in Pulwama terror attack rises to 40
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late night pegged the toll at 37 even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had earlier put the death toll at 40.
09:40 (IST)
'Fly to Srinagar and visit the injured instead of giving interviews,' Omar Abdullah's 'unsolicited' advice to Governor Satyapal Malik
"Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation. Please take the state plane & fly to Srinagar, visit the injured. Convene an urgent UHQ meeting & take stock of the situation. This should have been done yesterday but yesterday you were too busy passing the buck," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.
09:37 (IST)
Devastated family members of CRPF Jawan Maninder Singh seek action against Pakistan
Family of CRPF personnel Maninder Singh who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack yesterday, mourns his death.
09:31 (IST)
Cabinet Committee on Security meeting begins at Prime Minister's residence
The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting has started in New Delhi. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials. Rajnath will later head to Kashmir.
09:10 (IST)
Family of one of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack
Family of CRPF personnel Maninder Singh, who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday, mourns his death.
09:07 (IST)
Pulwama attack result of Pakistan's frustration
"Pakistan is frustrated, after successful elections they could not recruit new terrorists, stone pelting has stopped, so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments as Pakistan may do something else," Satya Pal Malik told ANI.
09:02 (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cuts short Sweden visit; will participate in Cabinet security meet
08:58 (IST)
Stunned at Satya Pal Malik's abdication of responsibility, says Mehbooba Mufti
"Stunned at his refusal to acknowledge grave security lapse despite intelligence inputs. Why were 2000 CRPF men allowed to travel in a convoy? Is air travel only for political elites? Defies common sense. Easy to blame us. Jammu and Kashmir is under Governor's Rule so so he can't abdicate responsibility," Stunned at his refusal to acknowledge grave security lapse despite intelligence inputs. Why were 2000 CRPF men allowed to travel in a convoy? Is air travel only for political elites? Defies common sense. Easy to blame us.J&K under guv rule so he cant abdicate responsibility. https://t.co/uLVGASerjo
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 15, 2019 ">Mehbooba tweeted.
She was responding to a report quoting Malik as saying that the regional Kashmiri parties should give up their soft stance towards the militants.
08:51 (IST)
With Pulwama attack, suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
Suicide car bombing returned to the Kashmir Valley after 18 years, when in a Jaish-e-Mohammad-claimed attack, a vehicle loaded with explosives rammed into a CRPF bus near Pulwama.
In 2001, at least 38 people were killed when a car full of explosives drove into the J&K legislative Assembly complex. That attack too was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Last year, 614 terrorist-related incidents were reported in J&K, the highest in the past six years. A total of 91 security personnel were killed in these incidents, The Hindu reported.
08:38 (IST)
Not only Pakistan, vested interests within Valley also to blame, says Jitendra Singh
Speaking to CNN-News18 Jitendra Singh Minister of State(MoS) Prime Minister's Office said, "Not only Pakistan-based forces, but those with vested interests within India are also responsible for such an attack. People with vested interests are operating out of the Valley against India's interests."
08:33 (IST)
Rajnath Singh to leave for Kashmir Valley around 12 pm today
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in the Cabinet Committee for Security meet in New Delhi at around 9.30 am. Following this, he will leave for Srinagar. Rajnath is likely to visit the site of the attack, after which he will participate in the wreathe laying ceremony. He will meet Unified Command after wreath laying ceremony and heads of all military and para-military forces are expected to be present.
08:26 (IST)
Latest visuals from site of terror attack in Pulwama
Various media reports are estimating that at least 44 jawans have been killed, however, the official figures so far confirm that 37 personnel have died. Most of the jawans, who were part of the convoy, were returning from leave to join duty in the Valley.
08:18 (IST)
Arun Jaitley to attend crucial Cabinet meet today
Ailing former finance minister Arun Jaitley is expected to resume duties today. He will also take part in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning.
08:12 (IST)
Cabinet Committee on Security to meet today
The prime minister will hold the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning at 9.15 am to discuss the terrorist attack and the security situation in the state. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials.
08:06 (IST)
Rajnath Singh summons top security officials ahead of Cabinet Committee on Security meet
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, late on Thurday, held a series of meetings with top security officials in wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 40 CRPF troopers. His meetings came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held consultations with him and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
07:50 (IST)
Two days before attack, a Jaish-e-Mohammed video warned of similar attack, says report
Just two days before the devastating attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based anti-India terror group had uploaded a video online hinting at the modus operandi of a coming atack.
NDTV reported quoted sources that the video showed an attack in Afghanistan, wherein an explosive-laden vehicle was used. The report claimed that the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police had shared the video and input about the possible attack with intelligence agencies. However, no action had been taken about it.
07:45 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Guv admits to intel failure
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik admitted Thursday that the Pulwama attack was partly the result of an intelligence failure as well, especially due to the fact that security forces could not detect the loading and movement of the explosive-laden Scorpio.
“We cannot accept that (intelligence failure). We could not detect or check the vehicle full of explosives moving on the highway. We must accept that we are at fault also,” he said.
07:42 (IST)
Pakistan Foreign office 'condemns' attack, dismisses allegations of involvement
Pakistan Foreign Office, in its official statement has condemned the terror attack in Kashmir Valley. However, it distanced itself from the incident stating, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to State of Pakistan without investigations."
07:37 (IST)
Internet services suspended in Jammu
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu in the wake of the Pulwana attack as locals protested against the terrorist attack.
Members of the Bagrang Dal, Shiv Sena and the Dogra Front were seen protesting in large numbers. J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, in an emergent decision suspended work in all the courts in Jammu, including the high Court and the tribunals, in protest of "the dastardly acts. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Jammu and Kashmir) strongly condemned the terror attack.
Senior office bearers of VHP, including Leela Karan Sharma, held an emergency meeting here and paid tribute to the killed jawans. In solidarity with security forces, they announced a bandh in Jammu on Friday, a VHP spokesman said.
07:32 (IST)
Anti-Pakistan protests rock Jammu
Massive anti-Pakistan protests rocked Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital on Thursday, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Demonstrations and candle light marches were held at dozens of places. Braving the rains, people took to the streets in Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari and protested against the killings.
07:30 (IST)
Toll in Pulwama terror attack rises to 40
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late night pegged the toll at 37 even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had earlier put the death toll at 40.